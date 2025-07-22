Mariah Carey to release first album in seven years in September

On her Instagram Stories, Carey posted the same clip, but with a frozen countdown ticker, which displayed “19:06:42".

The icon's tease of a new album came the day after she previewed the new single, Sugar Sweet.

Carey gave her fans a sneak peek into the light-hearted track – which features the lyrics: "Imma keep it nice, Imma keep it neat, Imma keep it sugar, Imma keep it sweet" – in a video of her baking something in a kitchen on Jul 19.

In June, Carey achieved an impressive milestone with one of her hit songs.

Over 500 million people listened to 1995 track Fantasy on the music streaming platform, Spotify.

Fantasy was Carey’s ninth Number One single on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it spent eight weeks at the top from Sep 30 to Nov 18, 1995.

It was also the first single, by a female artist, to debut atop the chart, and only the second single to do so after You Are Not Alone by Michael Jackson.

Carey has now got four songs that have reached this milestone, with the others being the 1994 holiday classic All I Want For Christmas Is You, which has been streamed over two billion times, 2005's We Belong Together, which has been listened to over 777 million times, and 2009's Obsessed, which has totted almost 600 million streams.