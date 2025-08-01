Music icon Mariah Carey to stage one-night Singapore concert at Arena @ Expo in October
Mariah Carey will be performing at Arena @ Expo on Oct 8, 2025 – seven years after her last concert in Singapore.
Get ready to give your all for one night with Mariah Carey this October. The American songstress will return to Singapore after seven years to stage a one-night show at Arena @ Expo on Oct 8.
The concert, titled The Celebration Of Mimi, honours the 20th anniversary of Carey's acclaimed album, The Emancipation Of Mimi. The album is one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century, having sold over 15 million copies globally. It won three Grammy Awards in 2006, including Best Contemporary R&B Album.
Selected UOB cardholders will get first dibs on tickets with a presale session that's happening from 10am to 11.59pm on Aug 12. These include those with a UOB Reserve card, UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card and UOB Regal Business Metal Card.
All other UOB cardholders will then have a presale session from Aug 13 to 19.
General sales will then commence on Aug 20.
Tickets can be purchased via Sistic. According to the ticketing platform, ticket prices will range between S$98 and S$398.
Regarded as one of the greatest singers of all time, Mariah Carey burst onto the scene in the 90s with her self-titled album, which spawned numerous number-one singles, including Vision Of Love and Love Takes Time.
In a career spanning over 30 years, Carey has released multiple evergreen hits such as Hero, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Always Be My Baby, My All and We Belong Together.
She is set to release her 16th studio album, Here For It All, on Sep 26.