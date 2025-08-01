Music icon Mariah Carey to stage one-night Singapore concert at Arena @ Expo in October

Get ready to give your all for one night with Mariah Carey this October. The American songstress will return to Singapore after seven years to stage a one-night show at Arena @ Expo on Oct 8.

The concert, titled The Celebration Of Mimi, honours the 20th anniversary of Carey's acclaimed album, The Emancipation Of Mimi. The album is one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century, having sold over 15 million copies globally. It won three Grammy Awards in 2006, including Best Contemporary R&B Album.