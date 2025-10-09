Mariah Carey concert in Singapore: Mimi thrills with signature hits (and whistle register)

Despite being a casual listener of Mariah Carey for years, The Celebration Of Mimi on Wednesday (Oct 8) night marked the first time I managed to catch her in the flesh. Coming into the concert, I was admittedly nervous – and not for the reasons you might think.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Mariah Carey has long transcended the term “artiste” – she’s an “all-time icon”. After all, this is the same Mariah Carey who has bagged an island’s worth of industry accolades, set numerous sales records and inspired countless others who came after her. And then there’s the fact that she is one of the few singers with songs that are still culturally relevant today – My All is a TikTok treasure and All I Want For Christmas Is You is still the go-to holiday song for the masses, more than 30 years after its release.

As such, given the overwhelming halo surrounding her, my expectations for Carey’s show at Arena @ Expo were subconsciously high, and the fan in me was nervous at the prospect that, perhaps, they were too high.