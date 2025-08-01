Marina Bay Sands releases short film for Singapore's 60th birthday starring Tan Kheng Hua, Pierre Png and more

With August finally here, Singapore is ramping up its SG60 celebrations as National Day approaches. On Friday (Aug 1), Marina Bay Sands released a four-minute-long short film, titled Nothing Comes By Chance, honouring the growth and spirit of Singapore.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Kirsten Tan, Nothing Comes By Chance stars numerous Singaporean personalities who have put the nation on the map, including veteran actors Tan Kheng Hua and Pierre Png, gold medallist swimmer Quah Zheng Wen and singer Jasmine Sokko.

The short features vignettes of Singaporeans living their everyday lives, juxtaposed with monologues celebrating Singapore's resilience.

Singapore audiences will also see highly relatable scenes, such as one of Tan Kheng Hua buying iced gem biscuits from a neighbourhood store to comfort her real-life daughter, Lim Shi An.

In a statement, Paul Town, chief operating officer of Marina Bay Sands, said: "Marina Bay Sands is honoured to stand with Singapore as it marks another decade of progress and achievements. The journey this nation has undertaken over the last 60 years is nothing short of extraordinary, shaped by resilience, ambition and constant reinvention – qualities which continue to inspire us today.

"Growing alongside Singapore has been a privilege and we remain committed to evolving with it as we enter a new chapter together, guided by the values we both share."

Nothing Comes By Chance can be viewed on Marina Bay Sands' official website.