Mario Ho rubbishes scandalous rumours of inappropriate relationship with sister, fathering illegitimate child with singer

We're used to seeing Mario Ho making headlines for all the good things: His thriftiness, his high-achieving brain (he's an MIT alum and a known math genius), and even how much he dotes on his wife, Chinese model Ming Xi, with whom he has two kids.

Recently, a wave of explosive allegations against Mario, who is the son of late Casino King Stanley Ho and his fourth wife Angela Leong, sent Chinese social media into a state of frenzy.

In a series of scandalous posts on microblogging platform Weibo, the 30-year-old was accused of infidelity, having an illegitimate child, and even being in an inappropriate relationship with his sister.

A netizen claimed that Mario fathered a child with Yumi Bai, one-half of Singaporean Mandopop duo BY2. He reportedly dated Yumi back in 2014.

It was also alleged that Mario was involved with Yumi's twin, Miko.

The netizen then claimed that Mario has an ambiguous and messy romantic relationship with... his sister, Alice Ho.

Meanwhile, some news outlets have claimed the sibling in question is Mario's half-sister, Laurinda Ho, whose mum is Stanley Ho's third wife, Ina Chan.

Never one to back down from a fight, Mario Ho took to Weibo to rubbish the rumours.

“First they said I had a child with another woman, which I already denied back in 2019 – there's no child! Then they said I dated both of sisters, which just left me completely confused," he said.

He also condemned those fabricating rumours about him and his sister, adding that he's baffled by claims that he and Alice were "kidnapped together" and their 'relationship' blossomed then.

"Everyone’s imagination is too wild. What’s next? Dating aliens from the pyramids?" he questioned.

While he didn’t think these ridiculous rumours warranted a response, he felt he needed to issue a statement for the sake of those involved.

“It’s all fake, fake, fake," he emphasised. “Just because a woman takes a photo with someone doesn’t mean you should jump to conclusions about romance, affairs, or children. Please show some respect.”

This story was originally published in 8Days.