Marvel actress Wai Ching Ho, who appeared in Iron Fist and Daredevil, dies aged 82

Marvel actress Wai Ching Ho has died at the age of 82. The death of the Hong Kong star, who was best known for her portrayal of villainous Madame Gao in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects such as Daredevil and Iron Fist, was announced on Instagram by her Daredevil co-star Peter Shinkoda on Saturday (Jul 11).

He captioned his post: "Just lost someone very special to me. She was one of the coolest. Thinking aloud. #Gao."

Shinkoda later shared a series of pictures of Ho with the caption: "I won't ever forget you. I learned every minute from you when we were together on and off set. I know wisdom – I'd hang on your every word. We will meet again, my friend. You were beautiful."

Away from the MCU, Ho's acting credits included movies such as Premium Rush and Hustlers as well as TV series such as Fresh Off The Boat, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens and Only Murders In The Building.

She also featured in the 2022 Pixar animated film Turning Red as the voice of Grandma Wu.

Actor Perry Yung took to Instagram to pay tribute to Ho and said that she had "passed away peacefully after a stroke two days ago".

He wrote on the social media site: "I had seen her perform many times on stage, had many a dim sum and she came to see @slantperfomancegroup many times. I even had the enormous good fortune of having played her husband (parents to @justinchon) in the film High Resolution."

Yung added: "Wai Ching was a kind, compassionate human being whose work as an artist lifted every production to a higher standard, and we are better for it. Rest in power dear friend."

Actress Mahira Kakkar described Ho as "warm, funny, caring, joyful, positive and a truly wonderful actor".

She penned on Instagram: "I had the enormous good fortune to work with Wai Ching Ho and to share a dressing room with her. She was incredible – warm, funny, caring, joyful, positive and a truly wonderful actor.

"For those of us who did not have a lot of role models and mentors in the industry Wai was a pillar. I am deeply grateful I got to know her and I am very sad she is gone. She also refused to speak ill of anyone.

"My dear Wai you deserve all the standing ovations – what a stellar human and a stellar artist. What an example of how to live."