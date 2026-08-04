Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung marries Malaysian actress Lisa Ch'ng in star-studded Kuala Lumpur wedding
Celebrity couple Mat Yeung and Lisa Ch'ng held their wedding reception at JW Marriott Hotel Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (Aug 2).
Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung, 45, and Malaysian actress Lisa Ch'ng, 39, are now married, following a decade-long relationship. The two celebrities tied the knot on Sunday (Aug 2) and their wedding reception was held the same day at JW Marriott Hotel Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.
Numerous stars, including veteran actress Nancy Sit, singer-actress Kayee Tam, actress Wu Zhimo, Miss Hong Kong winner Denise Lam and actor Lai Lok-yi attended the event.
During the ceremony, Yeung and Ch'ng thanked guests who had flown to Malaysia. Ch'ng, the daughter of the late Malaysian tycoon Bill Ch'ng, said that she wanted to hold her wedding in the country to "honour" her father's memory.
The couple also plans to hold a ceremony in Hong Kong for those who couldn't attend Sunday's event.
According to reports, Ch'ng spent more than HK$1 million (S$164,700) on her bridal wardrobe, which comprised her ceremony gown, pre-wedding gowns and evening gowns.
The couple also shot pre-wedding photos across Shanghai, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur.