Comedian Matt Rife is legal guardian of real-life Annabelle doll after buying home of couple who inspired The Conjuring

In a development that could very well serve as the basis of a future Conjuring movie, popular American comedian Matt Rife announced on Saturday (Aug 2) that he and YouTuber Elton Castee have purchased the house and museum of the late paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren – the couple who inspired the horror franchise The Conjuring.

Calling the house "the most important and prominent piece of paranormal history in the world", Rife said that, with the purchase, he and Castee are now "the legal guardians and caretakers" of 750 artefacts in the Warrens' museum, including the original Annabelle doll.

According to the Warrens, Annabelle, a Raggedy Ann doll, is "demonically possessed" and kept in a specially built case.