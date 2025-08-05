Comedian Matt Rife is legal guardian of real-life Annabelle doll after buying home of couple who inspired The Conjuring
Rife, along with YouTuber Elton Castee, purchased the house of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who inspired The Conjuring films. As such, Rife is now the legal guardian and caretaker of over 700 artefacts, including the real-life Annabelle doll.
In a development that could very well serve as the basis of a future Conjuring movie, popular American comedian Matt Rife announced on Saturday (Aug 2) that he and YouTuber Elton Castee have purchased the house and museum of the late paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren – the couple who inspired the horror franchise The Conjuring.
Calling the house "the most important and prominent piece of paranormal history in the world", Rife said that, with the purchase, he and Castee are now "the legal guardians and caretakers" of 750 artefacts in the Warrens' museum, including the original Annabelle doll.
According to the Warrens, Annabelle, a Raggedy Ann doll, is "demonically possessed" and kept in a specially built case.
In a video on his social media pages, Rife added that fans will soon be able to book stays at the Warrens' house and "investigate the house and [its] history as well as the museum and all the artefacts inside it".
"This is the most random hobby ever but it's so f****** cool man," quipped Rife. "I should probably collect stamps or something. Might be a little safer."
The news comes weeks after it was reported that celebrity paranormal investigator Dan Rivera died while he was touring with the Annabelle doll.
Rivera's autopsy results are still pending. However, the police have classified his death as a "natural death".
In September, Hollywood stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will step into the shoes of Ed and Lorraine Warren once again in the upcoming movie The Conjuring: Last Rites.
The movie will reportedly be Wilson and Farmiga's final outing as the Warrens.