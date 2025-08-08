Logo
U can't pay this: MC Hammer sued over delinquent car loan
Rapper MC Hammer performs onstage during the 40th American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 18, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP

08 Aug 2025 10:03AM (Updated: 08 Aug 2025 10:08AM)
Baggy pants-wearing rapper MC Hammer is being sued in a US court for allegedly failing to pay off a car loan.

The man behind the 1990 megahit U Can't Touch This is facing a lawsuit from JPMorgan Chase claiming he has stopped making payments on a luxury Land Rover.

The suit, filed in a California court last week, names MC Hammer and U Can't Touch This LLC as defendants in the case, claiming the bank loaned them US$114,000 (S$146,000) to buy the vehicle in 2023.

But after allegedly missing a number of monthly payments, the rapper and his company still owe more than US$76,000.

Hammer, whose real name is Stanley Burrell, broke onto the rap scene in the 1980s, but became a global figure with U Can't Touch This.

The rapper's signature "Hammer Pants", coupled with his rapidly moving elastic legs, made for a dance move that was copied all over the world.

Despite a tie-up Mattel figurine and the Hammerman cartoon, his stardom waned and by the mid-1990s, Hammer was going through bankruptcy.

Source: AFP/sr

