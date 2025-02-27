Veteran Mediacorp actors Zhu Houren, Richard Low and Chen Shucheng launch TikTok account together called The OG Gang
“What a rare sight of us three. Let's Tiktok!" said the actors in their first video.
Veteran Singapore actors Zhu Houren, 70; Richard Low, 72; and Chen Shucheng, 75, have joined forces to make their TikTok debut as The OG Gang.
In their first TikTok post on Saturday (Feb 22), the three did a skit in a cafeteria where Low stuck his foot out, almost tripping Zhu.
Chen then rushed to the scene, warned Zhu and stopped a fight from breaking out between Low and Zhu.
Chen said: “Don’t be like this, harmony brings wealth.” The three then made up while Chen added: “What a rare sight of us three.”
The actors then turned to the camera and said together: “Let’s TikTok!”
The actors have since posted two more videos.
In their second post on Tuesday, the actors reminisced their most memorable acting projects.
Chen said that his was the 1993 Mediacorp drama The Unbeatables where he played gambler Yan Kun. He said that he learned how to gamble and buy lottery tickets after the drama.
Low said his was the series Super Senior in which the three actors play seniors who hope to spend their remaining days meaningfully and decide to go for a diving trip.
They had to learn how to scuba dive for the show, after which Low developed an interest and eventually obtained an advanced certificate for the sport.
Chen added that he landed a commercial deal after learning how to scuba dive in the series.
“There is no age limit. There are some activities for the young people that we can still do,” Low said.
In their third TikTok post on Wednesday, the actors had a discussion about filial piety, something they all agreed is a very important virtue.
However, Low and Zhu disagreed on the Chinese idiom that “a role model’s behaviour directly influences their followers”.
“Even if you are very filial to your parents, your child may not necessarily follow your way of expressing filial piety,” Low explained.
Chen remarked that some young people today really do not know how to respect their parents.
Low added that he feels young people think differently now. He said that they tend to keep their filial feelings in their heart but they don’t expect that sometimes, it becomes too late to fulfil one’s filial duties.
Chen concluded: “There is no right or wrong. Every family has their own difficulties. I think our generation needs to first fulfil our own duties and learn how to do it well.”