Veteran Mediacorp actors Zhu Houren, Richard Low and Chen Shucheng launch TikTok account together called The OG Gang

Veteran Singapore actors Zhu Houren, 70; Richard Low, 72; and Chen Shucheng, 75, have joined forces to make their TikTok debut as The OG Gang.

In their first TikTok post on Saturday (Feb 22), the three did a skit in a cafeteria where Low stuck his foot out, almost tripping Zhu.

Chen then rushed to the scene, warned Zhu and stopped a fight from breaking out between Low and Zhu.

Chen said: “Don’t be like this, harmony brings wealth.” The three then made up while Chen added: “What a rare sight of us three.”

The actors then turned to the camera and said together: “Let’s TikTok!”