Mediacorp announces new projects at Asia TV Forum & Market 2025, including first-ever Korean co-production

Singapore’s national media network Mediacorp unveiled multiple upcoming projects and initiatives on Wednesday (Dec 3), as part of this year's Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) – a content market held annually for television, film and digital media industries in Asia.

The first is Mediacorp's first-ever Korean co-production, Absolute Value Of Romance.

A partnership with South Korea’s biggest local streaming service, Coupang Play, the series is set to air in 2026 and is a high school romance starring actress Kim Hyang-gi, Cha Hak-yeon of K-pop boyband VIXX, Kim Jae-hyun of rock band N.Flying, Sohn Jeong-hyuck and Kim Dong-gyu.

Absolute Value Of Romance centres around a quiet high schooler, Yeo Eui-ju, who secretly writes web novels and dreams of literary fame. Success feels far away until inspiration strikes in the form of four irresistibly charming new teachers.

Star Search 2024 runner-up Gladys Bay will make her K-drama debut as Jenny, a spirited Singaporean exchange student who becomes Eui-ju’s closest confidante.