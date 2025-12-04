Mediacorp announces new projects at Asia TV Forum & Market 2025, including first-ever Korean co-production
Mediacorp made several announcements on Wednesday (Dec 3) during this year's Asia TV Forum & Market.
Singapore’s national media network Mediacorp unveiled multiple upcoming projects and initiatives on Wednesday (Dec 3), as part of this year's Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) – a content market held annually for television, film and digital media industries in Asia.
The first is Mediacorp's first-ever Korean co-production, Absolute Value Of Romance.
A partnership with South Korea’s biggest local streaming service, Coupang Play, the series is set to air in 2026 and is a high school romance starring actress Kim Hyang-gi, Cha Hak-yeon of K-pop boyband VIXX, Kim Jae-hyun of rock band N.Flying, Sohn Jeong-hyuck and Kim Dong-gyu.
Absolute Value Of Romance centres around a quiet high schooler, Yeo Eui-ju, who secretly writes web novels and dreams of literary fame. Success feels far away until inspiration strikes in the form of four irresistibly charming new teachers.
Star Search 2024 runner-up Gladys Bay will make her K-drama debut as Jenny, a spirited Singaporean exchange student who becomes Eui-ju’s closest confidante.
The second announcement is Mediacorp's partnership with Chinese production house Linmon Media on the upcoming series Only Thirty-Five, the sequel to acclaimed drama Nothing But Thirty – which drew more than 5.5 billion views on Tencent Video.
Set across both China and Singapore, Only Thirty-Five will bring together artistes from both countries and be filmed across both locations beginning in 2026.
In a statement, Mediacorp’s chief content officer, Virginia Lim, said: “Partnering with Linmon Media brings together complementary creative strengths to shape a sequel that remains authentic and relevant. The first series achieved enormous success and the sequel continues that momentum with production taking place in both China and Singapore. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to thoughtful, well-crafted Asian storytelling that engages audiences in a meaningful and compelling way.”
Linmon Media’s chairman and founder, Su Xiao, said: “Overseas market expansion is a long-term strategic priority for Linmon Media and we are committed to growing together with local markets and partners. The 'co-creation' concept breaks the one-way nature of traditional cultural output: On the one hand, we export China's mature creative concepts and industry standards to Singapore and other regions to help enhance their film and television industry capabilities; on the other hand, we draw creative inspiration through overseas remakes to inform our domestic IP development.”
Mediacorp also announced the signing of five new memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with leading media and entertainment companies from Japan, Thailand and Taiwan.
These include a collaboration with Japan's A+E Global Media for the co-development and co-production of an unscripted travel reality; a collaboration with Thai broadcaster One 31 Company Limited on the co-production of numerous drama series as well as three separate MOUs with leading Taiwanese media companies, Gala Pictures International, Sanlih Television and TVBS, for the co-production of new Taiwanese dramas.
Each of these collaborations is set to feature Singaporean creative and acting talent.
In its final announcement of the day, Mediacorp revealed that it will air a reboot of its pre-school series, Lil Wild, in 2026.
Titled Lil Wild – In The Big City, the 26-episode series centres around five animal best friends as they leave Lil Wild Park to join a new wildlife initiative in Big Wild City, navigating everyday challenges and embarking on larger-than-life adventures.
“Lil Wild – In The Big City is a shining example of our commitment to invest in creating premium children’s programming with partners who are masters of storytelling. While entertaining and inspiring our young audiences, the series will also reinforce positive values of friendship, courage and discovery, and also support their learning and growth beyond the screen,” said Angeline Poh, chief customer and corporate development officer of Mediacorp.