Mediacorp's Bloomr.SG MCN Accelerator launches its fifth edition

Mediacorp’s content creator network, Bloomr.SG, has launched the fifth edition of its Bloomr.SG MCN Accelerator programme. First introduced in 2021, the programme aims to supports aspiring creators in building sustainable content careers through structured training. Participants are also given the platform to explore industry resources, certifications and monetisation opportunities.

This year, the programme is expanding its mission to broaden its scope, introducing new tracks aimed at equipping creators with future-ready skills to navigate the emerging trends and challenges in the digital space.

The expanded curriculum features the use of AI-powered tools to support creators in ideation and help them better engage with their audiences.

Some partners on board are Dear AI, Creativesatwork, as well as educational institutions such as Lasalle College of the Arts and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts. Bloomr.SG will also be continuing their long-term partnership with YouTube.

There will also be basic and advanced training modules on content creation, including content strategy, channel optimisation, talent development, production and policy guidelines. Participants will have the opportunity to join the Bloomr.SG Creator Network and take part in other Bloomr.SG Creator programmes.

To date, the programme has seen over 300 content creators graduate, many of whom have completed monetisable capstone projects for clients and Mediacorp brands. Notable graduates include Wah!Banana, Celine Leong, Elizabeth Boon, Eshton Chua and Double Up Media Pte Ltd.

Registration for this year’s intake is open from now till Jul 12 with classes starting on Jul 19. Interested participants can register their interest here and visit Bloomr.SG’s official website for more details.