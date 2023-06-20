Singer Ling Kai and Catherine Robert join Class 95, while John Klass moves to Gold 905

Mediacorp announced a few line-up changes at Class 95 and Gold 905 – two radio stations under the media company's banner. Award-winning singer-songwriter Ng Ling Kai and former Gold 905 DJ Catherine Robert have joined Class 95 and will each helm a segment.

Ng will host Afternoons on weekdays from 2pm to 5pm, taking over from DJ Edward Russell. The singer first gained attention in 2008 with her original song Larkin Step, which got over a million views on YouTube. In 2014, she made it to the finals of Chinese reality TV singing show Sing My Song where she performed a duet with Sodagreen’s Qingfeng. Since then, Ling Kai has contributed to the soundtrack of many local dramas, including A Quest to Heal and Shero.

Meanwhile, Catherine Robert is someone avid radio listeners will be familiar with. The former Gold 905 DJ will now host Love Songs, together with Edward Russell, on weekdays from 8pm to 12am. Robert had been with Gold 905 since 2019 and previously hosted The Midday Fix and Homestretch.