Singer Ling Kai and Catherine Robert join Class 95, while John Klass moves to Gold 905

Ling Kai will helm Afternoons while Catherine will host Love Songs on weekdays on Class 95. Meanwhile, John Klass will host Homestretch on Gold 905

Ling Kai Ng (left) and Catherine Robert (right) have joined Class 95. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Hazeeq Sukri
20 Jun 2023 01:27PM
Mediacorp announced a few line-up changes at Class 95 and Gold 905 – two radio stations under the media company's banner. Award-winning singer-songwriter Ng Ling Kai and former Gold 905 DJ Catherine Robert have joined Class 95 and will each helm a segment.

Ng will host Afternoons on weekdays from 2pm to 5pm, taking over from DJ Edward Russell. The singer first gained attention in 2008 with her original song Larkin Step, which got over a million views on YouTube. In 2014, she made it to the finals of Chinese reality TV singing show Sing My Song where she performed a duet with Sodagreen’s Qingfeng. Since then, Ling Kai has contributed to the soundtrack of many local dramas, including A Quest to Heal and Shero.

Meanwhile, Catherine Robert is someone avid radio listeners will be familiar with. The former Gold 905 DJ will now host Love Songs, together with Edward Russell, on weekdays from 8pm to 12am. Robert had been with Gold 905 since 2019 and previously hosted The Midday Fix and Homestretch.

Homestretch will now be hosted by veteran DJ John Klass, who has moved to Gold 905 after spending six years with Class 95.
Source: CNA/hq

