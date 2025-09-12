Mediacorp and Taiwan's Mission International unite for fantasy-romance drama, to be helmed by creator of Meteor Garden
My Cosmic Love is the first co-production for both companies and the upcoming drama will feature artistes from Singapore and Taiwan.
Mediacorp is joining hands with leading Taiwanese production company Mission International for My Cosmic Love, a fantasy-romance drama that will feature artistes from Singapore and Taiwan. The production is supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority.
The drama revolves around Sugar46, an alien who lives in the body of Jiao Zongtang whose mission is to find the perfect mate. The alien inadvertently takes on the role of a male escort. Through his interaction with women, he realises that genuine relationships are built on mutual love and trust.
While details of the cast have not yet been revealed, it has been confirmed that the drama will be helmed by hit teen idol creator Angie Chai Zhiping who is behind popular drama Meteor Garden. She also launched boyband F4 and Chinese actor-singer Dylan Wang into stardom.
Mediacorp’s chief content officer Virginia Lim said: "My Cosmic Love underscores Mediacorp’s commitment to delivering premium Asian content with global appeal.” Lim also indicated that the partnership provides a platform to bring together creative and acting talents from Taiwan and Singapore.
Meanwhile, Chai has expressed her “delight” at the partnership.
“This co-production’s fusion of fantasy and romance themes allows us to continue building on our strengths in young adult romance stories, while opening up a new chapter in international collaboration.
"Through this exchange of creative energy and culture between Singapore and Taiwan, we hope to touch audiences and deliver moments of delight, while reaffirming their belief in the power and beauty of love," said Chai.
The team is in the midst of scouting for filming locations in Singapore and Taiwan.
Production is expected to commence in 2026.