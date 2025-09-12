Mediacorp and Taiwan's Mission International unite for fantasy-romance drama, to be helmed by creator of Meteor Garden

Mediacorp is joining hands with leading Taiwanese production company Mission International for My Cosmic Love, a fantasy-romance drama that will feature artistes from Singapore and Taiwan. The production is supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

The drama revolves around Sugar46, an alien who lives in the body of Jiao Zongtang whose mission is to find the perfect mate. The alien inadvertently takes on the role of a male escort. Through his interaction with women, he realises that genuine relationships are built on mutual love and trust.

While details of the cast have not yet been revealed, it has been confirmed that the drama will be helmed by hit teen idol creator Angie Chai Zhiping who is behind popular drama Meteor Garden. She also launched boyband F4 and Chinese actor-singer Dylan Wang into stardom.