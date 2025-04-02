Mediacorp launches talent competition 987 STAR with S$5,000 prize and radio contract up for grabs

Think you have what it takes to be the next big DJ? Mediacorp has launched its latest talent search, 987 STAR.

Radio station Mediacorp 987 is looking for "an all-rounded media sensation with a standout voice, captivating charm, and a flair for social media content creation" and auditions are ongoing until Apr 27.

Hosted by 987 DJs Sonia Chew and Joakim Gomez, the competition is set to uncover budding talents, serving as a launchpad for their future careers in the entertainment industry, just like what similar contests did for past winners and radio DJs Ann Nicole, Kimberly Wang and Chew herself.

Shortlisted contestants will enter a bootcamp led by Mediacorp 987 personalities and industry experts, to hone their skills in the art of hosting, content creation, public speaking, and personal branding.

They will also be put through a series of challenges designed to showcase their charisma, creativity, and audience engagement skills.

The competition will culminate in the Ultimate Showdown, a live finale at 313@Somerset on May 31, during which the top five will battle it out for the crown.

The winner will walk away with a S$5,000 cash prize and a contract with Mediacorp 987.

Open to Singaporeans and permanent residents aged 18 to 28, interested individuals are invited to submit their entries via mediacorp.sg/987star by uploading a video introducing themselves and sharing why they have what it takes to be a 987 Star.

Shortlisted hopefuls will be notified by Apr 28. The competition will be shown on Mediacorp 987’s TikTok, Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube, and Mediacorp’s digital streaming platform mewatch; with more details to be announced soon.

For more information, visit mediacorp.sg/987star.