PropertyGuru and Mediacorp launch Home Run: Singapore, a reality series featuring local property agents

PropertyGuru and Mediacorp are partnering to launch Home Run: Singapore, a brand-new, five-episode, entertainment reality series from Nov 12. In this refreshed edition of an earlier series, the stakes are higher, with a bigger cast, tougher challenges and a more dynamic look.

The new show will see 14 agents take on high-pressure challenges that include unpredictable client briefs and tricky property finding scenarios.

“With Home Run, we wanted something light-hearted yet real, capturing the quick decisions, curveballs and camaraderie that define Singapore’s property scene,” said Lewis Ng, CEO of PropertyGuru Group.

“It is fun, unpredictable and deeply human, showing the moments you rarely see when buying or selling a home, and celebrating the people who are the heartbeat of this industry.”

The agent who thinks fastest on his or her feet and importantly, help the client find the perfect home, will receive S$11,000 (US$8,440) in PropertyGuru Credits to support his or her growth and visibility in Singapore’s real estate market.

Additional prizes will be presented by developer partners including SingHaiyi Group.

The reality series is hosted by social personalities SneakySushii and Dewy Choo. They will be joined by the winner of the previous series, Claire Tan, as well as a rotating panel of industry veterans.