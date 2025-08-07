Mediacorp releases multilingual music video as part of SG60 celebrations
National Day tunes and good vibes go hand in hand. As part of its SG60 celebrations, Mediacorp is upping the "feel good" factor with its brand new music video, titled Steady Like One Gang.
The 95-second-long music video celebrates the diversity in Singapore and features lyrics in English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil.
Starring familiar faces such as Yes 933 DJs Gao Mei Gui and Zhu Zeliang, singer Shazza and Oli 968's Ravi G, the video is a tribute to everyday Singaporeans – set against heartland staples such as coffeeshops.
Steady Like One Gang can now be viewed on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.