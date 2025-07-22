Mediacorp teams up with TaiwanPlus for new travelogue series Double Yummy

Mediacorp has partnered with Taiwanese international media platform TaiwanPlus to launch an English-language infotainment programme that combines two crowd favourites: Food and travel.

Titled Double Yummy, the new food travelogue will be fronted by Mediacorp Class 95 presenter Yasminne Cheng and Taiwanese actor Andrew Chau, the son of of popular singer Wakin Chau.

Spanning six episodes, Double Yummy takes viewers on a flavour-packed adventure, offering insights on the colourful food cultures of Singapore and Taiwan. More than just a celebration of cuisine, the series explores how food serves as a bridge between generations, communities, and across geographies.

Each episode will highlight one of six widely loved ingredients: Chicken, beef, fish, crab, pork and noodles. Renowned chefs from Singapore and Taiwan will put their culinary skills to the test, creating reinterpretations of the featured dish in each episode.

Virginia Lim, Chief Content Officer, Mediacorp, said in a press release: “Partnering with TaiwanPlus to offer Double Yummy to audiences in Singapore, Taiwan and beyond allows us to connect people through the universal language of food and entertainment.”

“This latest collaboration underlines Mediacorp’s commitment to work with global partners on a wide repertoire of both scripted and non-scripted projects, leveraging the creative and production talents from both ends to bring authentic stories from Singapore and Taiwan to our audiences.”

Double Yummy recently wrapped filming in Taiwan, with production in Singapore set to begin at the end of July 2025. The series is slated to air on Mediacorp and TaiwanPlus platforms by 2026.