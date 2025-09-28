Meryl Streep films scenes at Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan for The Devil Wears Prada sequel

The devil wore Dolce & Gabbana on Saturday, with Meryl Streep taking a front-row seat at the designing duo’s Milan theatre in character as Miranda Priestly for The Devil Wears Prada sequel.

Streep wore Priestly’s customary sunglasses and a Dolce & Gabbana vinyl trench coat as she entered the theatre escorted by security and trailed by Stanley Tucci, who plays her art director in the film.

Throughout the runway show, set to music by Italian singer Patty Pravo, Streep’s character consulted with Tucci, their eyes casting up and down the runway as models passed.

The Dolce & Gabbana press office confirmed that the scene was filmed for inclusion in the sequel, which has been shooting in Milan.

The location will remind movie fans of a scene from the original film where Anne Hathaway’s character, after answering the phone, asks: “Can you please spell ‘Gabbana?’”