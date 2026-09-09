MJ The Michael Jackson Musical to open in Singapore in August 2027

Michael Jackson musical MJ is coming to Singapore in August 2027 for a limited season at Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands.

Set in 1992, MJ The Michael Jackson Musical – also referred to as MJ – follows the creation of Jackson's Dangerous World Tour through the perspective of an MTV journalist who is granted access to his rehearsals. The production looks back at moments from Jackson's career and artistry as he develops his vision for the tour.

The musical won four Tony Awards in 2022 and features more than 25 of Jackson's songs, including Beat It, Smooth Criminal, Man In The Mirror and Thriller.

MJ has previously been staged on Broadway, London's West End and in Hamburg, as well as on tour in the United States and Australia.

Singapore also holds a connection to the period depicted in the musical, as the King of Pop performed two sold-out concerts in the city during his Dangerous World Tour in 1993.