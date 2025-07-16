Former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin cleared of breach of trust charges

On Tuesday (Jul 15), it was announced that Min Hee-jin – the former CEO of entertainment label Ador and the person behind K-pop girl group NewJeans – was cleared of breach of trust charges, and that the case would not be brought to prosecution.

In April last year, Min's former employer, entertainment conglomerate Hybe, filed a criminal complaint for breach of trust against her, claiming that she and her executives had planned to take full control of Ador, a label that Hybe owned 80 per cent of the shares of at the time.

She denied the allegations, stating that it would have been impossible for her to usurp management control with her shares, which amounted to 18 per cent then.

In August, Min was removed from her position as Ador CEO. However, she was still a producer for NewJeans and a part of Ador's board of directors. She eventually resigned from her director position in November and left the label.