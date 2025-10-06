25-year-old master's student Annika Xue Sager crowned Miss Universe Singapore 2025

“My journey back to Singapore after studying abroad has been deeply meaningful,” said Sager, who lived abroad for five years.

“It gave me the chance to reconnect with the country where I was born, yet never had the opportunity to truly grow up in because of my international upbringing,” said the biking enthusiast, who is both at home in a leather jacket as she is wearing the Lumina Orchid crown.

“I may not sound like a typical Singaporean nor look like one, but I know I embody the evolving face of Singapore – resilient, determined, and future-focused,” she said.