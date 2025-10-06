Logo
25-year-old master's student Annika Xue Sager crowned Miss Universe Singapore 2025
The fitness instructor and model will represent Singapore at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok in November.

Annika Xue Sager (left) being crowned by Miss Universe Singapore 2024, Charlotte Chia. (Photo: Beyond Entity)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Khoo Bee Khim
Khoo Bee Khim
06 Oct 2025 04:41PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2025 04:53PM)
Second time’s the charm for Annika Xue Sager, the newly minted Miss Universe Singapore 2025.

The 25-year-old master’s student, whose mother is Singaporean Chinese and father is German, was crowned on Sunday (Oct 5) at the pageant finale held at Amber Lounge at the Fullerton Bay Hotel. She will be representing Singapore at the 74th Miss Universe contest in Bangkok, Thailand in November.

The fitness instructor and model with a bachelor's degree in hospitality business was also finalist back in 2019, where she also won the subsidiary title of Miss Global Asian Model Singapore.

Annika Xue Sager, the new Miss Universe Singapore. (Photo: Beyond Entity)

“My journey back to Singapore after studying abroad has been deeply meaningful,” said Sager, who lived abroad for five years. 

“It gave me the chance to reconnect with the country where I was born, yet never had the opportunity to truly grow up in because of my international upbringing,” said the biking enthusiast, who is both at home in a leather jacket as she is wearing the Lumina Orchid crown.

“I may not sound like a typical Singaporean nor look like one, but I know I embody the evolving face of Singapore – resilient, determined, and future-focused,” she said.

The top-three winners (from left): IVF nurse Alexis Kaur, 24, in third place; master's student Annika Sager, 25, in first place; and business management student Inez Chen, 19, in second place.

Aside from Sager, business management student Inez Chen, 19, clinched the runner-up position, while IVF nurse Alexis Kaur, 24, placed third out of 15 finalists

Sager also took home two out of three subsidiary titles: Miss Body Beautiful and Miss Fan Favourite. The third subsidiary title, Miss Congeniality, was won by 28-year-old social media strategist Tiffany Tay.

Source: CNA/bk

