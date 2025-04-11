K-pop girl group Momoland is reuniting under new agency Inyeon Entertainment

Momoland disbanded in February 2023 after their contract with their former agency MLD Entertainment expired the month before. The members had decided to part ways and pursue individual careers. MLD had managed them for seven years.

Best known for hits like BAAM and BBoom BBoom, Momoland debuted as a septet in 2016 with the mini album Welcome to Momoland.

In 2019, Momoland became a nine-member group, when new members Daisy and Taeha joined, but dropped to six members in 2020 after Daisy, Taeha, and original member Yeonwoo, who decided to pursue acting, left.