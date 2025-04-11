K-pop girl group Momoland is reuniting under new agency Inyeon Entertainment
The six-member group disbanded in February 2023 after their contract with their former agency expired.
South Korean girl group Momoland will be reuniting under a new agency, Inyeon Entertainment.
On Thursday (Apr 10), an official from the entertainment company told Korean publication OSEN: "We have signed an exclusive contract with Momoland for team activities."
Members of Momoland - Hyebin, Jane, Ahin, Nancy, Nayun, and JooE - also posted similar Instagram stories on their individual platforms on Apr 10 with pictures of the group, hinting at their return.
Momoland disbanded in February 2023 after their contract with their former agency MLD Entertainment expired the month before. The members had decided to part ways and pursue individual careers. MLD had managed them for seven years.
Best known for hits like BAAM and BBoom BBoom, Momoland debuted as a septet in 2016 with the mini album Welcome to Momoland.
In 2019, Momoland became a nine-member group, when new members Daisy and Taeha joined, but dropped to six members in 2020 after Daisy, Taeha, and original member Yeonwoo, who decided to pursue acting, left.