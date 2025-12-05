Mr Men and Little Miss heading to big screen for first time

The popular Mr Men and Little Miss cartoons will be brought to the big screen for the first time, after French production company Studiocanal announced a film adaptation.

Studiocanal, behind the Paddington films, British production firm Heyday Films – which steered the Harry Potter movies – and Mister Men Limited announced on Wednesday (Dec 3) the development of a "Mr Men Little Miss feature film".

"The film brings the ambition, humour, and world creation of Mr Men Little Miss to the big screen for the very first time," Studiocanal said in a press release.

The lovable, misfit Mr Men and Little Miss characters were created by British author Roger Hargreaves in 1971 and 1981 respectively, and his children's book series soon became a worldwide hit.

Mr Tickle, Mr Bump, Little Miss Naughty, Little Miss Sunshine and others have since been reproduced in several spin-off television shows, cartoon strips and songs.

A recent spin-off involved the colourful characters retelling British writer Agatha Christie's detective stories.

"Blending a rich heritage with fresh storytelling, the film will honour the humour, personality and warmth that made the original characters iconic," Studiocanal said.

The Mr Men Little Miss franchise was acquired by Japanese entertainment company and Hello Kitty-owner Sanrio in 2011.

"It's an amazing thought to think that the Mr Men and Little Miss are going to feature in their own film, it's very exciting news," said Hargreaves's son Adam, who wrote and illustrated new stories for the franchise after his father's death.

"My father would have been thrilled and I can't say how proud I am of his creation that it merits an appearance on the big screen. It's a big step up for Mr Small."