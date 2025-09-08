Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga shine at the MTV VMAs with wins and performances

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga set the tone at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Sep 7) night with career-defining moments of their own.

Grande scored two honours – video of the year and best pop video – and had the audience buzzing when she thanked her “therapists and gay people” during her acceptance speech.

Gaga, the night’s top nominee, kicked things off by winning artiste of the year before later delivering on her promise to perform. She hit the stage at Madison Square Garden after her acceptance speech, which sent the audience into a frenzy at the UBS Arena where the VMAs were being held.

In her earlier remarks, Gaga stressed the deeper meaning of artistry.

“Being an artiste is an attempt to connect the souls of people all over the world,” said Gaga, who performed Abracadabra and The Dead Dance, a single from the Netflix series Wednesday.

“Being an artiste is a discipline and craft into reaching someone’s heart where it grows its roots, reminding them to dream. Being an artist is a responsibility to smile, dance, cry.”

She dedicated the award to her fans and paid homage to her fiance, Michael Polansky, who co-executive produced her latest album Mayhem.

“Creating with you has been a beautiful thing,” she said.

TRIBUTES TO MARIAH CAREY AND OZZY OSBOURNE

Mariah Carey basked in the love of her fans and reflected on her storied career as she accepted the Video Vanguard Award. Grande presented the honour with a heartfelt tribute, calling Carey “the soundtrack of our lives.”

Grande then added: “As a vocalist, there’s only one queen. And that’s Mariah.”