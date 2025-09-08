Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga shine at the MTV VMAs with wins and performances
Winners of the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards include Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Rose and Coldplay.
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga set the tone at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Sep 7) night with career-defining moments of their own.
Grande scored two honours – video of the year and best pop video – and had the audience buzzing when she thanked her “therapists and gay people” during her acceptance speech.
Gaga, the night’s top nominee, kicked things off by winning artiste of the year before later delivering on her promise to perform. She hit the stage at Madison Square Garden after her acceptance speech, which sent the audience into a frenzy at the UBS Arena where the VMAs were being held.
In her earlier remarks, Gaga stressed the deeper meaning of artistry.
“Being an artiste is an attempt to connect the souls of people all over the world,” said Gaga, who performed Abracadabra and The Dead Dance, a single from the Netflix series Wednesday.
“Being an artiste is a discipline and craft into reaching someone’s heart where it grows its roots, reminding them to dream. Being an artist is a responsibility to smile, dance, cry.”
She dedicated the award to her fans and paid homage to her fiance, Michael Polansky, who co-executive produced her latest album Mayhem.
“Creating with you has been a beautiful thing,” she said.
TRIBUTES TO MARIAH CAREY AND OZZY OSBOURNE
Mariah Carey basked in the love of her fans and reflected on her storied career as she accepted the Video Vanguard Award. Grande presented the honour with a heartfelt tribute, calling Carey “the soundtrack of our lives.”
Grande then added: “As a vocalist, there’s only one queen. And that’s Mariah.”
While taking the stage in a satin gold robe that gave way to a glittering bodysuit and matching heels, Carey delivered a career-spanning medley of hits from Fantasy to We Belong Together to Obsessed. The performance also spotlighted tracks from her landmark 10th album, The Emancipation of Mimi, which recently turned 20.
“I can't believe I'm getting my first VMA tonight,” Carey said before she jokingly asked. “I have one question: What in the Sam Hill were you waiting for? I'm just kidding. Thank you. I love you.”
The late Ozzy Osbourne was celebrated in fitting fashion when some of rock’s biggest names took the stage in his honour. Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, British firebrand Yungblud and Nuno Bettencourt united to deliver a medley of Osbourne's greatest hits, including Crazy Train, Changes and Mama, I’m Coming Home.
Osbourne's son, Jack and several of his children, shared a video message to viewers about the beloved musician.
“I know for sure it would make him incredibly happy to see these great musicians carry on his legacy and help inspire the next generation of rockers,” Jack Osbourne said.
“In the words of our papa, ‘Let’s go crazy,’” Ozzy Osbourne's grandkids added, referring to his popular song Crazy Train.
Osbourne became a household name on MTV – also the home of the VMAs – with his family’s hit reality series The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005. That same year, the Prince of Darkness cemented his legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
As the tribute ended, the performers yelled “Ozzy forever, man!”
BUSTA RHYMES AND RICKY MARTIN SHOUT OUT MTV HISTORY
Busta Rhymes was honoured with the first-ever MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award during the show and performed several of his hits including Gimme Some More, Scenario, Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See and Pass the Courvoisier, Part II. He was also joined by Joyner Lucas, Papoose and Glorilla as they helped perform the songs with him.
During his speech, Rhymes paid tribute to the late Ananda Lewis, the former MTV and BET host who became a beloved television personality in the 1990s with her warmth and authenticity.
“An incredible woman that loved me and she loved us,” he said of Lewis, who died in June after being diagnosed with breast cancer. “She loved the culture very much. I miss her very much. The late, great, incredible Royal Empress, Ananda Lewis.”
Ricky Martin received the first-ever Latin Icon Award following an electric performance on the main stage. He spoke about his 40-year career in music, dedicating the award to his four kids.
Martin’s set served as an anniversary tribute coming 25 years after his breakout VMAs debut in 1999, when he made history as the first male Latin artiste to win best pop video.
“I started when I was a baby working and we’re still here,” he marvelled, adding: “We just want to unite countries, we just want to break boundaries, and we just want to keep music alive.”
Other winners of the night include Rose and Bruno Mars, who won song of the year for Apt; Alex Warren for best new artiste and Coldplay's All My Love for best rock.