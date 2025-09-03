Singapore's first official One Piece Mugiwara Store to open at Jewel Changi Airport in September
The upcoming Mugiwara Store at Jewel Changi Airport will have exclusive One Piece merchandise and immersive photo spots.
Here's some good news for fans of the iconic manga and anime series One Piece: You no longer need to travel to Japan to shop at the famous Mugiwara Store outlets. Singapore's first official Mugiwara Store will open on Sep 12 at Jewel Changi Airport, bringing with it a treasure trove of exclusive One Piece merchandise.
Named after an abbreviation of "Straw Hat" (aka One Piece protagonist Monkey D Luffy and his crew), Mugiwara Store will sell apparel, accessories, keychains, plush toys and collectible figures. The store will also feature immersive photo spots.
According to the store's management team, Mugiwara Store Singapore's design is themed after One Piece's Egghead Arc, which sees the Straw Hat Pirates arriving at the futuristic island: Egghead.
In a statement, Ng Kuan Luen, director of Singapore-based omnichannel management platform Omnisekai, said: “We are thrilled to announce the One Piece Mugiwara Store at Jewel Changi Airport, marking Singapore’s first-ever flagship location for the beloved manga/anime series.
“With its global appeal and iconic setting, Jewel Changi Airport is the perfect home for the Mugiwara Store’s debut in Singapore.”
Mugiwara Store will officially open on Sep 12, 2025 at 78 Airport Boulevard, #04-235/236, Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore 819666. Opening hours are from 10am to 10pm.