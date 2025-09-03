Singapore's first official One Piece Mugiwara Store to open at Jewel Changi Airport in September

Here's some good news for fans of the iconic manga and anime series One Piece: You no longer need to travel to Japan to shop at the famous Mugiwara Store outlets. Singapore's first official Mugiwara Store will open on Sep 12 at Jewel Changi Airport, bringing with it a treasure trove of exclusive One Piece merchandise.

Named after an abbreviation of "Straw Hat" (aka One Piece protagonist Monkey D Luffy and his crew), Mugiwara Store will sell apparel, accessories, keychains, plush toys and collectible figures. The store will also feature immersive photo spots.

According to the store's management team, Mugiwara Store Singapore's design is themed after One Piece's Egghead Arc, which sees the Straw Hat Pirates arriving at the futuristic island: Egghead.