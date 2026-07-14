Mediacorp Tamil drama Must Date The Playboy! surpasses 100 million views, fans can meet cast on Jul 18

The Tamil drama adaptation of the Wattpad novel Must Date The Playboy! has surpassed 100 million views across Mediacorp's platforms, and now fans can get a chance to meet the cast this weekend.

The series has amassed more than 100 million views across mewatch, the Mediacorp Drama YouTube channel and free-to-air channel Vasantham, Mediacorp announced on Monday (Jul 13).

Adapted from Filipino author Imma Delos Santos' Wattpad novel of the same name, the local Tamil drama premiered in April 2026 and concluded its 28-episode run in June.

The series follows sheltered university student Tara, played by Chandni Nagadurga, who enters a fake relationship with the notorious campus "playboy" Zayn, played by Muzammil Elias, to protect her best friend Kaushi from heartbreak.

Produced by 360 Entertainment Productions in consultation with Delos Santos, the drama explores themes of friendship, identity, romance and self-discovery. According to Mediacorp, it has attracted viewers not only in Singapore but also in Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka and Gulf countries with Tamil-speaking audiences.

Besides the lead pair, cast members Mazhai Megan, Pragadesh Prakash, Ganga Kannan and Saravannan Gautham have also drawn praise from viewers on social media.

The drama's soundtrack has also found an audience online. Imaye, performed by Shabir Sulthan featuring Srinisha Jayaseelan and Roshan Jamrock, has accumulated more than four million YouTube views and over three million Spotify streams. Meanwhile, Thalli Pogura by T Suriavelan and Deepthi Suresh has recorded more than 510,000 YouTube views and over one million Spotify streams.