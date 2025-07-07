American rock band My Chemical Romance to stage first Singapore concert in over a decade in April 2026
My Chemical Romance will be playing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Apr 28, 2026.
Get ready to join the Black Parade once again. Emo music icons My Chemical Romance will finally return to Singapore on Apr 28, 2026 – close to 20 years since the group's last concert in 2007.
Say your Famous Last Words at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Mikey Way and Frank Iero rock out to their signature headbangers.
Tickets for My Chemical Romance's upcoming Singapore concert will go on sale at 10am on Friday (Jul 11) via Sistic with prices ranging between S$148 and S$328.
Formed in 2001, My Chemical Romance gained mainstream popularity with its second album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, which was certified platinum. The group followed up its success with a string of acclaimed tracks, including Welcome To The Black Parade, I Don't Love You and Teenagers.
In 2013, My Chemical Romance announced that it would be breaking up, saying that "like all great things, it has come time for it to end".
However, in 2019, the group reunited for a show in Los Angeles, USA and has toured consistently since, performing in countries such as Germany, England, Japan and Mexico.