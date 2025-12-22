My Chemical Romance postpones Singapore concert to November 2026, adds new show
On Dec 20, My Chemical Romance announced that it will be postponing the Asian leg of its tour to November 2026, affecting numerous countries including Singapore.
The Black Parade will be marching into Singapore a little later than expected. American rock band My Chemical Romance announced on Saturday (Dec 20) that it is postponing the Asian leg of its Black Parade 2026 tour to November, a move that affects multiple stops across the region, including Singapore.
The band’s Singapore concert was originally scheduled for Apr 28, 2026 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Along with the delay, the Helena hitmakers have also added a second Singapore date.
As a result, My Chemical Romance will now perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 10 and 11. Tickets for the original April show will be automatically transferred to the Nov 10 performance.
In a statement on its website, ticketing platform Sistic wrote that existing ticketholders who can't attend the new show can request a refund, with more details to follow.
My Chemical Romance last performed in Singapore in 2007.
Formed in 2001, the group gained mainstream popularity with its second album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, which was certified platinum. My Chemical Romance followed up its success with a string of acclaimed tracks, including Welcome To The Black Parade, I Don't Love You and Teenagers.
In 2013, My Chemical Romance announced that it would be breaking up, saying that "like all great things, it has come time for it to end".
However, in 2019, the group reunited for a show in Los Angeles, USA and has toured consistently since, performing in countries such as Germany, England, Japan and Mexico.