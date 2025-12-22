My Chemical Romance postpones Singapore concert to November 2026, adds new show

The Black Parade will be marching into Singapore a little later than expected. American rock band My Chemical Romance announced on Saturday (Dec 20) that it is postponing the Asian leg of its Black Parade 2026 tour to November, a move that affects multiple stops across the region, including Singapore.

The band’s Singapore concert was originally scheduled for Apr 28, 2026 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Along with the delay, the Helena hitmakers have also added a second Singapore date.

As a result, My Chemical Romance will now perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 10 and 11. Tickets for the original April show will be automatically transferred to the Nov 10 performance.

In a statement on its website, ticketing platform Sistic wrote that existing ticketholders who can't attend the new show can request a refund, with more details to follow.