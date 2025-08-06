The Naked Gun movie starts OnlyFans account, uses it to post puns instead of raunchy content

The new, highly anticipated instalment of The Naked Gun will hit theatres in Singapore on Thursday (Aug 7), and true to the comedy franchise's signature brand of irreverent and absurd humour, promotions of the new movie have been eyebrow-raising.

The Naked Gun recently opened an account on OnlyFans, a platform known for raunchy content. However, the only NSFW content fans will see on The Naked Gun's page is pictures that are "not safe for weirdos".