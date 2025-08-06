The Naked Gun movie starts OnlyFans account, uses it to post puns instead of raunchy content
The account began posting posters of double entendres in late July. The Naked Gun movie, starring Liam Neeson, will hit theatres in Singapore on Aug 7.
The new, highly anticipated instalment of The Naked Gun will hit theatres in Singapore on Thursday (Aug 7), and true to the comedy franchise's signature brand of irreverent and absurd humour, promotions of the new movie have been eyebrow-raising.
The Naked Gun recently opened an account on OnlyFans, a platform known for raunchy content. However, the only NSFW content fans will see on The Naked Gun's page is pictures that are "not safe for weirdos".
Subscription to The Naked Gun's account is free, and as of writing, there are 14 posts on the page – all of which are images and videos with double entendres.
Fans will even spot classic jokes from The Naked Gun series on the account.
The new Naked Gun movie stars Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr – the son of the iconic bumbling detective made famous by the late Leslie Nielsen. Joining Neeson are Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston and CCH Pounder.
The movie was released in the United States on Aug 1 and has since received positive reviews, with critics praising its tone and script.