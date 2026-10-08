Veteran Bollywood actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar dies at 75 after cardiac arrest

Veteran Indian actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar, known for his performances in Hindi and Marathi films, died on Thursday (Oct 8) after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 75.

According to Indian news agency ANI, Patekar was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him.

Dr Shekhar Salkar, chief of the hospital's oncology department, told ANI that the actor was pronounced dead at around 5.20am, and a post-mortem examination is expected to establish the circumstances of his death.

Born Vishwanath Patekar in Maharashtra in 1951, the actor studied at Mumbai's Sir JJ Institute of Applied Art before pursuing a career in acting.

He made his Hindi film debut in Muzaffar Ali's 1978 drama Gaman, before appearing in films including Mira Nair's critically acclaimed Salaam Bombay! in 1988.

Over the following decades, Patekar became known for his wide acting range.

His portrayal of gangster Anna Seth in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1989 crime drama Parinda earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

He subsequently won the National Film Award for Best Actor for the 1994 film Krantiveer, in which he played a man who takes a stand against political corruption and injustice.

Patekar also demonstrated his range in comedy, most notably playing the eccentric gangster Uday Shetty in the 2007 film Welcome, alongside Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

In Marathi cinema, he received acclaim for his leading role in the 2016 drama Natsamrat, playing a retired theatre actor struggling with family relationships and life away from the stage.

Beyond acting, Patekar worked as a director and screenwriter. He made his directorial debut with Prahaar: The Final Attack in 1991, a drama exploring the lives of soldiers.

His career earned him three National Film Awards and several Filmfare Awards. In 2013, he was conferred the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, for his contributions to cinema and the arts.

Outside the entertainment industry, Patekar was involved in philanthropic work, particularly supporting farmers and families affected by financial hardship in rural Maharashtra. He also co-founded the Naam Foundation, which has worked on farmer welfare and water conservation initiatives.

Following news of his death, tributes poured in from figures in India's film industry – including actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma – with many recalling his distinctive acting style and contributions to Hindi and Marathi cinema.