Hong Kong actress Nancy Wu announces surprise wedding on social media

Wu wore a strapless off-white gown while Chan wore a beige suit.

After nine years of singlehood, Nancy Wu went public with her romance in November 2024 but kept Akin Chan’s identity under wraps.

As such, the media did some digging and uncovered that he reportedly comes from a well-to-do family and is younger than Wu.

A surgeon who graduated from Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) and the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, Chan joined Doctors Without Borders in 2012 and has made trips to war zones to perform life-saving surgeries.

Nancy Wu’s love life has been the talk of the town for years.

She previously dated TVB actor Kenneth Ma and Hong Kong singer Deep Ng and was once linked to Ruco Chan.

