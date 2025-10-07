Hong Kong actress Nancy Wu announces surprise wedding on social media
Nancy Wu and her partner appear to have gotten married in New Zealand.
Less than a year after going public with her relationship, Hong Kong actress Nancy Wu is hitched. The 44-year-old surprised fans on Monday (Oct 6) by announcing her marriage to her doctor beau Akin Chan on Weibo with the caption: “We’re married,” along with snaps from their destination wedding.
Over on Instagram, Wu kept things equally minimalist, posting “Akin & Nancy” with the date: Oct 3.
In another post, Wu wrote: “I found you at the perfect time. Heaven has really treated me well.”
The couple tied the knot in a picture-perfect outdoor ceremony, complete with green fields and snow-capped mountains in the background.
Though she did not spell out the location, the tag gave it away: New Zealand.
Wu wore a strapless off-white gown while Chan wore a beige suit.
After nine years of singlehood, Nancy Wu went public with her romance in November 2024 but kept Akin Chan’s identity under wraps.
As such, the media did some digging and uncovered that he reportedly comes from a well-to-do family and is younger than Wu.
A surgeon who graduated from Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) and the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, Chan joined Doctors Without Borders in 2012 and has made trips to war zones to perform life-saving surgeries.
Nancy Wu’s love life has been the talk of the town for years.
She previously dated TVB actor Kenneth Ma and Hong Kong singer Deep Ng and was once linked to Ruco Chan.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/