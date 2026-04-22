Malaysian rock singer Nash stable after emergency heart surgery, thanks fans for support

Malaysian rock singer Nash has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing a recent emergency heart procedure.

The 66-year-old, whose full name is Nashrudin Elias, was admitted to Sultan Idris Shah Hospital after suffering a heart attack on Monday (Apr 20). He has since undergone surgery and is in stable condition, according to reports by Malaysian media, including the New Straits Times and Malay Mail.

Nash, best known as the lead vocalist of Malaysian rock band Lefthanded, said he first experienced chest pain on Friday but initially dismissed it, according to the New Straits Times.

However, despite the discomfort, he travelled to Jerantut, Pahang, and later to Melaka on Sunday for scheduled events.

“I felt fine at first, but the piercing pain in my left chest returned,” Nash told Harian Metro. He later sought medical attention, where doctors flagged abnormalities in his ECG readings.

He said he was advised to cancel his performance and seek immediate treatment, but chose to proceed with his commitments.

“I felt a sense of responsibility to the event, so I continued,” he said, adding that he signed a waiver acknowledging the risks.

After completing another engagement in Kuala Lumpur, Nash said his condition worsened while he was at home, prompting him to seek further medical attention.

An angiogram later revealed a cardiac blockage of 80 to 90 per cent in his arteries, leading to immediate surgery.

“I had never gone for check-ups before; this was my first experience. Alhamdulillah, I feel recovered and stable now,” he said.

Nash was discharged on Tuesday and expressed gratitude to the medical team and fans across Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore and Indonesia for their support.

Following medical advice, he plans to rest for the next two weeks but said he hopes to attend another upcoming event in Batu Kawan, Penang, on Apr 24 in a limited capacity.