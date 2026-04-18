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Natalie Portman pregnant at 44: Oscar-winning actress expecting third child
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Entertainment

Natalie Portman pregnant at 44: Oscar-winning actress expecting third child

The actress is expecting her third child at age 44 with partner Tanguy Destable, calling the pregnancy a “privilege and a miracle.”

Natalie Portman pregnant at 44: Oscar-winning actress expecting third child

Natalie Portman. (Photo: AFP)

18 Apr 2026 09:27AM
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Natalie Portman is expecting her third child at age 44.

The actor told Harper’s Bazaar she is “very grateful” to be welcoming a child with partner Tanguy Destable, 45, a French electronic music producer known by his stage name, Tepr.

“Tanguy and I are very excited,” she told the outlet. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

Portman's representatives did not immediately return emailed requests for comment.

The actor shares two older children, son Aleph, 14, and daughter Amalia, 9, with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied. Portman and Millepied divorced in 2024.

Portman has spoken about how she grew up as the child of a fertility doctor. “I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant,” she told Harper's Bazaar. “I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing.”

She also said she is feeling good physically, with “more energy than I thought I might.”

Portman's upcoming projects include Cathy Yan's The Gallerist, about an unusual art world caper, and Lena Dunham's Good Sex on Netflix.

Source: AP/yy

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