Singer Nathan Hartono announces engagement and 'hard launch' of relationship with actress Liz Sergeant Tan

Singaporean singer-songwriter and actor Nathan Hartono is engaged to theatre actress and dancer Liz Sergeant Tan.

The couple made the announcement on Sunday (Dec 14) in a joint Instagram post – at the same time revealing that they were in a relationship.

"We interrupt your regularly scheduled doomscrolling for a special announcement: WE’RE (FINALLY) ENGAGED WAHOOO," wrote Hartono, 34, in the exuberant social media update. "Also I guess this is a hard launch as well lol."

A hard launch in a relationship means making it public on social media, often by tagging each other in clear photos and videos.