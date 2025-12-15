Singer Nathan Hartono announces engagement and 'hard launch' of relationship with actress Liz Sergeant Tan
The couple shared the happy announcement on Instagram on Sunday (Dec 14).
Singaporean singer-songwriter and actor Nathan Hartono is engaged to theatre actress and dancer Liz Sergeant Tan.
The couple made the announcement on Sunday (Dec 14) in a joint Instagram post – at the same time revealing that they were in a relationship.
"We interrupt your regularly scheduled doomscrolling for a special announcement: WE’RE (FINALLY) ENGAGED WAHOOO," wrote Hartono, 34, in the exuberant social media update. "Also I guess this is a hard launch as well lol."
A hard launch in a relationship means making it public on social media, often by tagging each other in clear photos and videos.
In October, Hartono had hinted at their relationship in an Instagram post that showed them on a Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas cruise which sailed out of Los Angeles in the United States.
But the message couldn't be clearer with Sunday's news. This post included a video of Hartono getting down on one knee to hand Tan a ring. She reacts with joy, kneeling down to accept his proposal, before they kiss and hug each other.
"I never knew what to envision when I imagined my proposal. But supermarket sushi under the stars with our two cats was as perfect as it could’ve been," he wrote.
Local celebrities, including actress Oon Shu An, singer Joanna Dong, and presenter and online personality Munah Bagharib, chimed in with their well-wishes.
Tan is the daughter of the late theatre director, actress and arts educator Christina Sergeant, who died in 2013. She was one of the pioneers of Singapore's theatre scene.
In 2024, Tan co-directed, choreographed and performed in the Singaporean short dance film I Summon You. Her recent performances also include The Finger Players’ Puppet Origin Stories @ One-Two-Six: Only Puppets In The Building in November and Devil’s Cherry at the 2022 Singapore International Festival of Arts.
Since making his debut as a teenage jazz singer in 2006, Hartono has branched out into pop, electronic music and R&B genres.
He has also taken on acting roles, both on stage and on screen. He recently starred in Singapore Repertory Theatre’s staging of The Last Five Years – American composer-lyricist Jason Robert Brown’s award-winning musical – which ran from February to March.
He also appeared in local mockumentary Sandbox, which premiered at this year's Singapore International Film Festival.