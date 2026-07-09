Benjamin Kheng, Hady Mirza, Olivia Ong and more performing at National Day Concert at Gardens by the Bay on Aug 2

The eighth edition of the annual National Day Concert will return to The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay on Aug 2, with a line-up of performers and free family-friendly activities ahead of the show.

Organised by Mediacorp in partnership with Gardens by the Bay, this year's concert will begin with pre-show activities from 4.30pm, while the main concert starts in the evening at 7.45pm.

Hosted by Ria 897 DJ Fadli Kamsani, 987 DJ Germaine Tan and actor-host Saravanan Ayyavoo, the concert follows the theme of a seed growing into a tree, symbolising Singapore's growth over the years.

Performers include Rahimah Rahim, Mazhai, Sarah Mae, Sherman Zhuo, Sharon Shobana, alongside eight-year-old performer Muhammad Khalif Khair Abdullah, who will help begin the narration of the show's story.

Hady Mirza will be performing with opera singer Cherie Tse and the Dunman High String Ensemble and Symphonic Band for Bridge Over Troubled Water. He is also set to perform his new Malay single, Tempuh, which explores values such as loyalty and resilience.

Benjamin Kheng will perform a reimagined version of his song Not Alone with Shayne Ko, while Olivia Ong will close the concert with a reprise of the classic National Day song Home.

Following the performance, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife, Ms Jane Ittogi, will lead the recitation of the National Pledge and the singing of the National Anthem. The evening will conclude with a community sing-along of National Day favourites and a fireworks display.

Ahead of the concert, visitors can enjoy carnival games, craft activities and performances by Urban Drum Crew, Rahila Rashun and Shak. There will also be previews of upcoming Mediacorp children's programmes Lil Wild – In the Big City and Stuffed Warriors.

Admission is free. You can also watch the concert on Channel 5 and mewatch on Aug 10 at 7.30pm, with a repeat telecast on Aug 15 at 5pm. Highlights will also be available on Mediacorp's social media platforms.