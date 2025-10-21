Members of K-pop group NCT Dream pick up the bill for fans at Haidilao after Singapore concerts

After two back-to-back concerts in Singapore, K-pop boy band NCT Dream extended their appreciation to NCTzens in an unexpected way – by buying them dinner.

The group, who performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 18 and 19 as part of their Dream Show 4: Dream The Future world tour, were seen unwinding at the Haidilao outlet at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands on Oct 19.

Videos circulating online show three of the group's seven members – Haechan, Jaemin and Renjun – emerging from a private room and greeting fans on their way out of the restaurant.

In the clips, they wave while holding comically long receipts, prompting cheers from surprised diners.