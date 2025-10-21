Members of K-pop group NCT Dream pick up the bill for fans at Haidilao after Singapore concerts
The K-pop group, in town for two sold-out shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, surprised diners when three members paid for every fan’s hotpot meal at Marina Bay Sands.
After two back-to-back concerts in Singapore, K-pop boy band NCT Dream extended their appreciation to NCTzens in an unexpected way – by buying them dinner.
The group, who performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 18 and 19 as part of their Dream Show 4: Dream The Future world tour, were seen unwinding at the Haidilao outlet at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands on Oct 19.
Videos circulating online show three of the group's seven members – Haechan, Jaemin and Renjun – emerging from a private room and greeting fans on their way out of the restaurant.
In the clips, they wave while holding comically long receipts, prompting cheers from surprised diners.
One clip shows a Haidilao staff member announcing that the band members had paid the bill for everyone dining there, drawing screams of disbelief and applause throughout the restaurant.
Haidilao later confirmed the gesture on Instagram, writing: “When the idols realised that all the customers were their fans, they generously paid for everyone’s meals. We were honoured to host them.”