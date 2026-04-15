NCT’s Haechan mobbed by fans at airport amid dating rumours with influencer

K-pop group NCT’s Haechan is now at the centre of a growing controversy, after rumours of a secret relationship with an influencer sparked debates over what some fans are calling “disrespectful behaviour”.

Speculation about the 25-year-old idol’s love life began circulating online recently, with netizens pointing to what they claim is evidence of the relationship.

Photos shared on social media appeared to show Haechan and the influencer visiting similar locations, wearing similar outfits, and even featuring backgrounds that eagle-eyed fans believe resemble Haechan’s home. The woman was also reportedly spotted at an NCT Dream concert in March, further fuelling rumours.

The situation escalated after Haechan was seen travelling to Las Vegas despite having no publicly announced overseas schedule.

Online users later claimed to have uncovered flight details suggesting the two travelled to the United States together, though no concrete evidence has confirmed the relationship.

As speculation intensified, fans began closely tracking his movements. Reports also alleged that his team spent HK$300,000 (US$38,276) on multiple flight bookings and cancellations in a bid to obscure his travel itinerary and evade obsessive “sasaeng” fans.

However, this move instead triggered a large-scale “decoding mode” within fandom circles.

Fans stationed themselves across multiple airports and exits, setting up cameras and sharing real-time updates, creating a scene resembling a large-scale manhunt.

Things came to a head when Haechan returned to South Korea in the early hours of Apr 13.

Despite keeping a low profile in a mask and cap, he was quickly recognised at Incheon Airport and surrounded by a large crowd.

Videos circulating online show him being shouted at and insulted at close range, with some yelling “Apologise!” and “Are you crazy?”

Haechan kept his head down and did not respond, before being escorted away by staff.

Some passengers on the same flight also claimed that his alleged girlfriend returned with him and left together with staff.

The incident has since sparked heated debate online. While the dating rumours remain unconfirmed, many netizens have criticised the extreme behaviour, calling it invasive and saying it crosses the line from fandom into harassment.

Others have taken a more measured stance, pointing out that the idol is entitled to a private life, and urging fans to respect boundaries.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

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