Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Netflix releases new teaser trailer for Squid Game season 3
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Entertainment

Netflix releases new teaser trailer for Squid Game season 3

Set to be released on Jun 27 this year, main character Gi-hun (Player 456) and the Front Man will face off one last time in the final season of Netflix’s most popular show to date. 

Netflix releases new teaser trailer for Squid Game season 3

Netflix drops Squid Game season 3’s official trailer. (Photo: No Ju-han/Netflix)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Charis Gan
07 May 2025 01:44PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Netflix has dropped the long-awaited official teaser trailer for popular South Korean drama Squid Game’s final season. 

Set to be released on Jun 27 this year, season 3 will follow season 2’s devastating cliffhanger, including the death of main character Gi-hun’s (Player 456) best friend Jung-bae (Player 390) at the hands of the Front Man, who infiltrated their rebellion disguised as Player 001.

The final season sees Gi-hun back in the games, determined to dismantle them once and for all, according to Netflix. 

The trailer kicks off with the pink guards carrying a black box  the coffins used to carry dead players  to the resting area of the games. 

The remaining players approach and open the box to find Gi-hun inside. As he awakens, viewers are transported to the beginnings of a new game, including a massive gumball machine that dispenses red and blue balls, representing the fates that will determine the next challenge. 

The mysterious cries of a baby echo in the final moments of the trailer.

The survival thriller action series turned into a global sensation when it was first released in 2021, bolstering Netflix's subscription numbers and becoming the streaming service's most-watched original series in its first month.

Season 2 of Squid Game, released in December 2024, also broke the record for most views for a show in its premiere week and entered Netflix’s Most Popular Non-English TV list in just three days, according to Netflix. 

Source: CNA/cg

Related Topics

Squid Game Netflix Television & Movies South Korea
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement