Netflix releases new teaser trailer for Squid Game season 3

Netflix has dropped the long-awaited official teaser trailer for popular South Korean drama Squid Game’s final season.

Set to be released on Jun 27 this year, season 3 will follow season 2’s devastating cliffhanger, including the death of main character Gi-hun’s (Player 456) best friend Jung-bae (Player 390) at the hands of the Front Man, who infiltrated their rebellion disguised as Player 001.

The final season sees Gi-hun back in the games, determined to dismantle them once and for all, according to Netflix.

The trailer kicks off with the pink guards carrying a black box – the coffins used to carry dead players – to the resting area of the games.

The remaining players approach and open the box to find Gi-hun inside. As he awakens, viewers are transported to the beginnings of a new game, including a massive gumball machine that dispenses red and blue balls, representing the fates that will determine the next challenge.

The mysterious cries of a baby echo in the final moments of the trailer.

The survival thriller action series turned into a global sensation when it was first released in 2021, bolstering Netflix's subscription numbers and becoming the streaming service's most-watched original series in its first month.

Season 2 of Squid Game, released in December 2024, also broke the record for most views for a show in its premiere week and entered Netflix’s Most Popular Non-English TV list in just three days, according to Netflix.