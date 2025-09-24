Hong Kong netizens vote on the new Four Heavenly Kings

Hong Kong netizens have picked their new generation of ‘Four Heavenly Kings’.

For those too young to remember, the original Four Heavenly Kings are Andy Lau, Jacky Cheung, Leon Lai and Aaron Kwok. They defined the ’90s with their dominance in Cantopop, as well as television and film.

The new line-up, according to the public vote? Member of boyband Mirror Keung To, 26; singer-composer Terence Lam Ka Him, 34; singer-actor MC Cheung Tinfu, 28, and singer-songwriter Tyson Yoshi, 31.

While it’s an honour to be dubbed a Heavenly King of this era, two of the four ‘new-gen Heavenly Kings’ have admitted the title feels too heavy to bear.

Here's more about the line-up.