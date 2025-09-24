Hong Kong netizens vote on the new Four Heavenly Kings
Two of the new-gen Heavenly Kings, however, have admitted that the title feels too heavy to bear.
Hong Kong netizens have picked their new generation of ‘Four Heavenly Kings’.
For those too young to remember, the original Four Heavenly Kings are Andy Lau, Jacky Cheung, Leon Lai and Aaron Kwok. They defined the ’90s with their dominance in Cantopop, as well as television and film.
The new line-up, according to the public vote? Member of boyband Mirror Keung To, 26; singer-composer Terence Lam Ka Him, 34; singer-actor MC Cheung Tinfu, 28, and singer-songwriter Tyson Yoshi, 31.
While it’s an honour to be dubbed a Heavenly King of this era, two of the four ‘new-gen Heavenly Kings’ have admitted the title feels too heavy to bear.
Here's more about the line-up.
KEUNG TO (THE NEW LEON LAI)
Keung To is a member of popular Hong Kong boy band Mirror. He made his showbiz debut in 2018 after emerging champ on ViuTV’s reality survival show Good Night Show – King Maker.
He went on to make his very successful solo debut in 2019. The singer-actor has built a massive fanbase: His supporters once threw him a birthday event in Causeway Bay that drew such huge crowds, it caused major traffic disruptions.
2. TYSON YOSHI (THE NEW AARON KWOK)
Tyson Yoshi, whose real name is Ben Cheng Tsun Yin, launched his debut single To My Queen in 2019. The rapper, singer and songwriter is known for his commanding stage presence, distinctive style and incredibly fit physique.
He reportedly comes from a wealthy family. Combined with his frank personality, he drew plenty of attention even in his early showbiz days.
When asked about being anointed one of the new Heavenly Kings, he immediately brushed off the title. He joked: ‘I’m a Heavenly Dessert, not a Heavenly King. People are going to scold me for this!’ His reply is a pun on the Mandarin terms Tian Wang (Heavenly King) and Tian Pin (dessert).
3. MC CHEUNG TINFU (THE NEW JACKY CHEUNG)
Michael Cheung Tin Fu, better known by his stage name MC Cheung Tinfu, debuted in 2019 after finishing second on reality survival show King Maker II.
His hits, including Pillow Talk and A Gentleman’s Guide To Old-Fashioned Dating, topped the music charts in Hong Kong. Known for his vocal talent – with some saying he sounds as good live as Hacken Lee – he also starred in the 2024 films Love Lies and The Prosecutor.
When told he had been named one of the new Heavenly Kings, MC Cheung Tinfu quickly turned down the title, saying: "I’m truly honoured that netizens have so many nicknames for me but I’m not brave enough to be compared to the Four Heavenly Kings."
4. TERENCE LAM KA HIM (THE NEW ANDY LAU)
Lam started out as a composer in 2014 and has worked with Eason Chan and Joey Yung. Known for his self-produced work, he’s been hailed as reaching "the peak of creativity in Hong Kong’s new generation of music".
However, some netizens argue that his background doesn’t quite measure up to Andy Lau’s illustrious career in music, film, and television, with a few suggesting Mirror’s Edan Lui would be a better fit.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/