All 5 members of NewJeans say they will return to Ador

After months of legal battles over the validity of their contracts, the five members of K-pop girl group NewJeans announced on Wednesday (Nov 12) that they have decided to return to South Korean music label Ador.

The decision was reported in two batches.

At around 4pm (Singapore time), Ador issued a statement stating that the two youngest members of NewJeans, Haerin (19) and Hyein (17) "have decided to continue their activities with Ador".

“After thoughtful consideration with their respective families and thorough discussions with Ador, the two members have decided to respect the court's latest ruling and adhere to their exclusive contract with the label,” wrote Ador.

“Ador is committed to providing its full support to Haerin and Hyein to ensure the seamless continuation of their artistic endeavours. We request the warm support from the fans and respectfully urge you to avoid engaging in unfounded speculation regarding the members.”