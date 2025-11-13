All 5 members of NewJeans say they will return to Ador
After months of legal battles over the validity of their contracts, the five members of K-pop girl group NewJeans announced on Wednesday (Nov 12) that they have decided to return to South Korean music label Ador.
The decision was reported in two batches.
At around 4pm (Singapore time), Ador issued a statement stating that the two youngest members of NewJeans, Haerin (19) and Hyein (17) "have decided to continue their activities with Ador".
“After thoughtful consideration with their respective families and thorough discussions with Ador, the two members have decided to respect the court's latest ruling and adhere to their exclusive contract with the label,” wrote Ador.
“Ador is committed to providing its full support to Haerin and Hyein to ensure the seamless continuation of their artistic endeavours. We request the warm support from the fans and respectfully urge you to avoid engaging in unfounded speculation regarding the members.”
Hours later, the remaining three members of NewJeans, Minji (21), Hanni (21) and Danielle (20), issued a statement stating that they too will return to Ador and clarified why they made the announcement separately.
“After careful discussion, we have recently decided to return to Ador. One member is currently in Antarctica, so the delivery of this message was delayed. As Ador has not yet responded, we were inevitably compelled to announce our position separately,” wrote Minji, Hanni and Danielle.
“We will continue to bring you sincere music and performances. Thank you.”
It is believed that the member in Antarctica is Danielle.
In a statement to CNA Lifestyle, a representative of Ador said that they "were checking whether [Minji, Hanni and Danielle] intend to return".
NewJeans' decision comes weeks after the Seoul Central District Court ruled that its contracts with Ador remain valid.
In November last year, the members of NewJeans unilaterally ended their contracts with Ador, citing workplace harassment and other issues, including the dismissal of former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin.
During the verdict, the presiding judge said: “It is difficult to regard Ador as having violated the exclusive contract merely by dismissing former CEO Min Hee-jin.”