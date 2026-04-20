First-time Star Award winner Nick Teo admits voting for himself, is happier to see wife Hong Ling win

The ride home after this year's Star Awards must have been an awesome one for husband and wife Nick Teo, 36, and Hong Ling, 31, who each walked home with a Top 10 Most Popular Artiste award. While it's Hong Ling's fifth win in the category, it's Teo's first Star Awards trophy after 14 years in showbiz.

When 8days.sg spoke to Teo backstage post-win, he said he had only just processed the moment because "everything felt like a blur".

"From the moment they said my name, I really didn't know what I was doing but I was just very shocked and happy," he gushed. "When I finally settled [my emotions], I thought: 'Wah so that's the feeling of standing on stage lah, after so long'."

Nick Teo said it's a moment he has been looking forward to for a while, but he didn't expect it to happen this year.

Unfortunately for him, the celebrations will have to wait as he has to return to Malaysia for filming.

He also can’t indulge just yet, as he needs to stay in shape for his role as a fighter in the upcoming Mediacorp drama In His Hands.

"Maybe just buy a tub of ice cream to reward myself. Cookies and Cream ice cream," he said.