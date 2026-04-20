First-time Star Award winner Nick Teo admits voting for himself, is happier to see wife Hong Ling win
Nick Teo and Hong Ling were both among the winners of the top 10 most popular male and female artistes categories at this year's Star Awards.
The ride home after this year's Star Awards must have been an awesome one for husband and wife Nick Teo, 36, and Hong Ling, 31, who each walked home with a Top 10 Most Popular Artiste award. While it's Hong Ling's fifth win in the category, it's Teo's first Star Awards trophy after 14 years in showbiz.
When 8days.sg spoke to Teo backstage post-win, he said he had only just processed the moment because "everything felt like a blur".
"From the moment they said my name, I really didn't know what I was doing but I was just very shocked and happy," he gushed. "When I finally settled [my emotions], I thought: 'Wah so that's the feeling of standing on stage lah, after so long'."
Nick Teo said it's a moment he has been looking forward to for a while, but he didn't expect it to happen this year.
Unfortunately for him, the celebrations will have to wait as he has to return to Malaysia for filming.
He also can’t indulge just yet, as he needs to stay in shape for his role as a fighter in the upcoming Mediacorp drama In His Hands.
"Maybe just buy a tub of ice cream to reward myself. Cookies and Cream ice cream," he said.
As for Hong Ling, Teo shared that while he prepares an acceptance speech every year, he made a point to thank his wife this time – and he did so in the most touching way.
"She lets me see a person who loves me more than I love myself. She used all her votes for me instead of voting for herself. I was very touched, but I didn't expect myself to cry," he said.
Did he use all his votes on his wife, too, then?
"I voted for myself," he admitted sheepishly. "I really wanted to experience going on stage once and I felt she's quite likely to go on stage already. But yeah, she's been really selfless."
That said, he was even happier seeing Hong Ling take the stage than winning himself.
"I don't know why they always put her as one of the last [few names to be called out], so I was very nervous," he says. "She used all her votes on me, I don't want her to not win because of me."
But don’t worry. Teo promises that from next year, he’ll split his votes between himself and his wife.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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