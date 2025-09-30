Actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban split after nearly two decades together

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly separated after nearly two decades together.

Following months of living apart during conflicting work schedules, the 58-year-old actress and the 57-year-old musician are said to have called it quits after marrying in June 2006 and having two daughters.

Sources told the Daily Mail that Kidman was left “blindsided” by the split.

One insider said: “Keith never sees Nicole, either she is filming or he is on tour. There was a lot of love between the two and they might not divorce, but there is a world that they both live where neither of them are in it.

“Keith and Nicole have been together for decades and there is a world which they can reconcile, but the way their pairing is now, it is not a couple.”

Kidman and Urban are parents to Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

The actress was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990 until 2001, with the couple adopting two children during their relationship.

Kidman and Urban were last photographed together in May 2025 at the Academy of Country Music Awards, where they appeared affectionate on the red carpet.

They were also seen in June at a soccer match in Nashville.

In recent months, Kidman has been based in London while filming a sequel to Practical Magic.

She has been living in a Hampstead mansion once owned by singer Boy George.

According to Woman’s Day, she has become “comfortable” in the house while Urban continues his High and Alive tour across the US and Canada, scheduled to run until October.

A source told the magazine: “They do make an effort to speak every day when they’re apart, but it’s shocking how much time they’ve spent apart since Nicole’s mother died last September. It’s like they both went their separate ways. Now she’s getting comfortable in a dream home in London on the other side of the world.”

In July, Urban walked out of a radio interview after being asked about Kidman's' explicit scenes in films including Babygirl and A Family Affair.

In September 2024, Kidman told E! News that “there’s no perfect anything” when asked about her marriage in the context of her Netflix drama The Perfect Couple.

She said: “Anything that’s presented as perfect… forget it.”

Speaking to People magazine earlier in 2024, Kidman reflected on her relationship with Urban: “I’m so lucky that I have Keith who’s just my love, my deep, deep love. I’m so lucky that I have Keith… that gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back.”