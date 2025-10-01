Japanese video game giant Nintendo establishes Singapore unit, plans to open one in Thailand soon

In a notice on its website on Tuesday (Sep 30), famed Japanese video game company Nintendo announced that it has established a Singapore-based entity.

Created with the "aim of accelerating Nintendo’s business in Southeast Asia", Nintendo Singapore Pte Ltd boasts a capital stock of S$8 million and is headed by Takahiro Miura, who is also the CEO of Nintendo Korea.

According to the notice, Nintendo also aims to open an entity in Thailand soon.