Japanese video game giant Nintendo establishes Singapore unit, plans to open one in Thailand soon
According to a note on its official website, Nintendo established its Singapore entity on Sep 26.
In a notice on its website on Tuesday (Sep 30), famed Japanese video game company Nintendo announced that it has established a Singapore-based entity.
Created with the "aim of accelerating Nintendo’s business in Southeast Asia", Nintendo Singapore Pte Ltd boasts a capital stock of S$8 million and is headed by Takahiro Miura, who is also the CEO of Nintendo Korea.
According to the notice, Nintendo also aims to open an entity in Thailand soon.
2025 has so far been a banner year for Nintendo, with its new console – the Nintendo Switch 2 – dominating sales. More than 3.5 million Switch 2 units were sold in the first four days after its launch, making it the company's fastest-selling gaming device to date.
The company also expects to sell 15 million Switch 2 units in the financial year ending March 2026.
On the movie front, Nintendo will continue to collaborate with American studio Illumination for the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie – set for release in April 2026.
A sequel to 2023's The Super Mario Bros Movie – the first film based on a video game to gross over US$1 billion – The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will see Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day reprising their roles as Mario, Princess Peach and Luigi, respectively.