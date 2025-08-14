Japanese singer Nobuo Yamada dead at age 61 following battle with kidney cancer

Yamada's death has triggered an outpouring of condolences from the Japanese music industry, including artistes he had worked with.

Japanese singer-actress Shoko Nakagawa, who worked with Yamada in 2012's Saint Seiya Omega, said that his singing voice gave her strength countless times – a feeling she believed was shared "not only by people in Japan but by people all over the world".

"He sang one of my favourite songs live on the radio and his smile and kindness, which instantly filled the place with brightness and warmth, gave me encouragement," wrote Nakagawa.

"Thinking now that he was singing while battling an illness makes my heart ache. I will never forget the soul he poured into his songs, his conviction to bring hope to those around him through music and the way he carried himself...That figure was, for me and many others, the very embodiment of the will to live. The voice, smile, and warmth of heart that NoB left for us will continue to live on within us forever. With deep gratitude, I pray for your peaceful rest."

According to Mojost, a "farewell gathering" for fans will be held at a later date.