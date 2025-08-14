Japanese singer Nobuo Yamada dead at age 61 following battle with kidney cancer
Also known as NoB, Yamada was the vocalist of the Japanese heavy metal band Make-Up, which performed Pegasus Fantasy – the iconic theme song of the original Saint Seiya anime series.
Japanese singer Nobuo Yamada has died at the age of 61, following a long battle with kidney cancer. Yamada, who also went by NoB, was the vocalist of the Japanese heavy metal band Make-Up, which performed Pegasus Fantasy – the iconic theme song of the original Saint Seiya anime series.
As a soloist, Yamada was famous for his contributions to the Super Sentai drama franchise, performing the theme songs of 2006's GoGo Sentai Boukenger and 2010's Tensou Sentai Goseiger.
On Wednesday (Aug 13), Yamada's agency, Mojost, announced that he had died on Aug 9 at a hospital where he had been admitted.
Yamada's death comes six months after his team revealed that he was diagnosed with kidney cancer seven years ago.
"He has endeavoured to carry on with his work as normally as possible, but due to health conditions, there have been occasions when he has been forced to cancel events. We sincerely apologise to everyone who had been looking forward to those appearances for the inconvenience and concern this has caused," announced his team in February this year.
Following Yamada's death, Mojost revealed that Yamada "continued his fight against the illness" while undergoing radiation therapy and drug treatments.
"At the time, he was given a prognosis of five years to live but with his strong will to keep singing, he fought bravely to the very end," wrote Mojost.
"Even on the day before his passing, he spoke about arrangements for a song he had composed and about the stage where he could meet his fans, remaining 'Rock star NoB' until his final moments."
Yamada's death has triggered an outpouring of condolences from the Japanese music industry, including artistes he had worked with.
Japanese singer-actress Shoko Nakagawa, who worked with Yamada in 2012's Saint Seiya Omega, said that his singing voice gave her strength countless times – a feeling she believed was shared "not only by people in Japan but by people all over the world".
"He sang one of my favourite songs live on the radio and his smile and kindness, which instantly filled the place with brightness and warmth, gave me encouragement," wrote Nakagawa.
"Thinking now that he was singing while battling an illness makes my heart ache. I will never forget the soul he poured into his songs, his conviction to bring hope to those around him through music and the way he carried himself...That figure was, for me and many others, the very embodiment of the will to live. The voice, smile, and warmth of heart that NoB left for us will continue to live on within us forever. With deep gratitude, I pray for your peaceful rest."
According to Mojost, a "farewell gathering" for fans will be held at a later date.