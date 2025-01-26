Remember Einstein? Meet the 'bald ang moh guy' who taught Singapore millennials how to draw on TV

The year is 2003. I sit in front of the TV, sketchbook and pencil in hand, hungrily anticipating the highlight of my week: A bald, comical Caucasian man teaching me how to draw from his art studio inside a cow’s stomach.

The opening refrain of a familiar, upbeat jingle plays, as a brightly coloured animated sequence fills the screen. A cartoon egg-shaped head, representing said man, Oistein Kristiansen, tumbles through various parts of Singapore before landing on a grassy patch – to be ingested by a cow. Her name is Melanie.

The opening credits to the Kids Central arts and crafts show Cows n Crayons is my Pavlovian trigger. For the next 30 minutes, I am locked in.

Oistein – or Einstein as the Norwegian artist is known on Singapore TV – has my undivided attention. Just like he had for the previous three years.

FROM ART FACTORY TO COWS N CRAYONS

In 2000, Einstein first endeared his artistic talent and offbeat humour to audiences when he hosted Art Factory – a children’s arts and crafts comedy show on the now-defunct Mediacorp channel Kids Central.

He had then been in Singapore for nine years, working as a cartoonist, illustrator, stand-up comic, and occasional teacher to kids at his art centre in Marina Square.

The programme was envisioned as Singapore’s answer to Art Attack – a hugely popular British TV show that taught kids how to create arts and crafts.

Art Factory ran for three successful seasons, before Einstein decided he wanted to fully produce his own shows through his company Earthtree Media.