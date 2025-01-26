Remember Einstein? Meet the 'bald ang moh guy' who taught Singapore millennials how to draw on TV
Oistein Kristiansen, better known as Einstein, was a beloved children’s entertainer on local TV in the 2000s. CNA Lifestyle catches up with the Norwegian artist whose iconic illustrations and caricatures are core memories for many in Singapore.
The year is 2003. I sit in front of the TV, sketchbook and pencil in hand, hungrily anticipating the highlight of my week: A bald, comical Caucasian man teaching me how to draw from his art studio inside a cow’s stomach.
The opening refrain of a familiar, upbeat jingle plays, as a brightly coloured animated sequence fills the screen. A cartoon egg-shaped head, representing said man, Oistein Kristiansen, tumbles through various parts of Singapore before landing on a grassy patch – to be ingested by a cow. Her name is Melanie.
The opening credits to the Kids Central arts and crafts show Cows n Crayons is my Pavlovian trigger. For the next 30 minutes, I am locked in.
Oistein – or Einstein as the Norwegian artist is known on Singapore TV – has my undivided attention. Just like he had for the previous three years.
FROM ART FACTORY TO COWS N CRAYONS
In 2000, Einstein first endeared his artistic talent and offbeat humour to audiences when he hosted Art Factory – a children’s arts and crafts comedy show on the now-defunct Mediacorp channel Kids Central.
He had then been in Singapore for nine years, working as a cartoonist, illustrator, stand-up comic, and occasional teacher to kids at his art centre in Marina Square.
The programme was envisioned as Singapore’s answer to Art Attack – a hugely popular British TV show that taught kids how to create arts and crafts.
Art Factory ran for three successful seasons, before Einstein decided he wanted to fully produce his own shows through his company Earthtree Media.
Cows n Crayons, his first production for Mediacorp in 2003, was an equal hit, not least due to its wacky concept. He had been known for his playful animal drawings, especially his beloved “square cows”, and wondered if he could build a show around them.
“Because a cow is a ‘humorous’ animal. It’s got a big udder and you can make milk and ice cream. It also kind of looks funny and spotty. There are a lot of fun visual properties,” explained the 60-year-old.
“I also thought cows were the world’s most creative animal, because you can stuff grass in one end and milk will come out on the other end. The cow has transformed grass to milk. That is brilliant.”
Naturally, he turned a cow’s stomach into his art studio on the show – a nod to the transformative power of creativity.
In his next production, Super Einstein, he portrayed a superhero who “saved the world with art”.
He then took on the role of a chef in Einstein’s Tingkat, a cooking and arts show where he and a group of children, playing chefs too, would draw the dishes they wanted to cook before bringing the recipes to life.
He also produced the reality TV competition Doodlechamps in the late 2000s, featuring young artists selected from schools across Singapore participating in challenges to transform random squiggles into creative doodle art.
The rest is history. Or a Singapore millennial’s core memory, likely to resurface decades later in Reddit threads reminiscing about the good old days when life revolved around Kids Central’s sublime programming.
In a thread discussing “relics” from the 2000s, one user endearingly recalled Einstein as the “bald ang moh guy”. The colloquialism broadly refers to fair-skinned foreigners.
Another shared, “I loved Einstein Kristiansen's quirky drawings and would often attempt (with poor results) his drawings on my bedroom wall.”
In fact, the man’s impact seems so enduring, it’s hard to believe it was somewhat accidental.
ARRIVING IN SINGAPORE BY CHANCE, STAYING BY CHOICE
In 1991, Einstein was on the hunt for a new challenge.
The then 26-year-old had racked up experience illustrating for prominent clients in publishing and advertising, including the iconic American satire publication Mad Magazine. He had also honed his craft in New York under instructors from Marvel and DC Comics.
There was only one thing left to tick off a 20-something's bucket list: Scratch the travel itch by backpacking around Southeast Asia.
While in Bali, he was offered a temporary gig as a cartoonist in Bangkok – a timely opportunity, as his funds were running low.
The only “catch”, he was told by a travel agent, was a five-hour layover at Singapore’s Changi Airport on the day of the earliest possible flight.
Singapore had not been on his initial backpacking itinerary. But on a spontaneous bus tour of the city during his layover, he took an immediate liking to Singapore’s mix of modern and traditional elements.
“So I decided to skip going to Bangkok – meaning I didn’t go back to Changi for my flight – and just stay in Singapore. I got a bed in a dormitory,” he said.
A while after settling in, Einstein came across a poster for since-shuttered Laughs Comedy Club while walking down Tanglin Road. A longtime fan of comedy clubs, he approached the manager with an idea for a show.
“I said I’m a famous Norwegian comedian. I do drawing comedy. I draw caricatures … And he said, ‘Oh that’s funny because we don’t have that type of comedy in Singapore. Can you start this Saturday? It’s the opening night,’” he recalled.
Drawing caricatures, an art form that exaggerates certain features on a person’s face to create a comic effect, had been his passion and talent since young.
“It’s not about trying to capture what you see. It’s about interpreting a face, capturing what you feel when you see somebody’s personality and appearance,” he shared.
The concept was a hit – and that night, three “very important things” happened.
“One, I decided I wanted to stay in Singapore because I thought it was fun. I felt I should give myself a chance and see what I could do here. Secondly, I got a new career. I went from being a regular cartoonist to being an entertainer. And the third thing, I got a new name,” he said.
Over the din of the jam-packed club, his name was lost in translation to the emcee.
So Oistein, unaware that it wouldn’t be the last time it happened, was introduced to Singapore as Einstein.
FROM SINGAPORE TO THE WORLD
Throughout the 1990s, Einstein made a name for himself as a caricature artist, sketching for magazines like 8Days and Her World during the day. By night, he continued his comedy sets.
His reputation landed him a range of in-person drawing gigs from company events to hotel launches, such as when Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa opened in 1993.
Having sharpened his stage presence with the comedy club, he also occasionally made guest appearances on local children’s TV shows like Hip-O and Friends – though it wasn’t until 2000 that his big break came with Art Factory.
As Einstein’s popularity in Singapore grew throughout the 2000s, so did his international recognition. His shows have been picked up by global networks, including from Canada, China, India, Russia, France and the UK.
To date, he still receives social media messages from fans around the world, who probably grew up learning from his TV tutorials how to draw big-eyed monsters, paint cardboard animals, or simply be curious about the world.
“A lot of people say: The reason I’m now a professional designer is because of you, or the reason I’m a passionate artist today is because I discovered you when I was a kid,” he shared.
“These messages are gold. They constantly reinforce my belief that I have made the right choices in my life.”
One choice, however, wasn’t easy.
In 2008, while still living in Singapore, Einstein created an animated series called That’s Imagination for Norway TV. The hit show opened up numerous opportunities for his production company and ultimately marked the end of his two decades away from home.
“It was quite an emotional decision to go back to Norway in 2010 to expand my business, while trying to look after my engagement with the whole of Asia,” he shared.
“The big deciding factor was that I was missing my family. I’d been away for years and only saw my family three weeks in a year.”
FINDING A UNIQUE STYLE
These days, Einstein still dons multiple hats as an entrepreneur, artist and illustrator, TV presenter and producer, and art educator to both adults and kids. But with social media, his clips now reach millions more.
He recently started a TikTok account, and constantly updates his YouTube channel called Box Yourself which has over 750,000 subscribers currently. The channel has mini arts and crafts projects for kids, using cardboard, toilet rolls and any recyclable paper. It’s his way of introducing environmentalism through creativity.
Of course, his distinctive illustrations remain, bright colours and exaggerated details galore. It's a real nostalgia trip.
“I’m very glad that I’ve always stuck to my core idea, which is teaching people how to draw. All my shows have been about learning how to draw, paint, do crafts, or all of it,” he said.
“I consider myself a teacher – not so much a TV star – with a very, very large classroom.”
For young artists hoping to find their signature style that will help them stand out, Einstein the entrepreneur has one piece of advice: Create a “very specific focus” in life.
This goal, he explained, will serve as a guide in times of hardship, such as when naysayers bemoan an artistic career to be “old-fashioned” or that it won’t “give you a livelihood”.
“Style is important because style is what you’re selling, but style takes time to develop. You grow into it by practising over time,” he advised.
“Your goal becomes the shining light that guides your style, business decisions and what (new skills) you want to learn. Then you will find your path and your audience.
“Having an identity and vision that you fully believe in is what you need to develop yourself as an artist and a person who can engage with and fascinate other people. Because other people are also fascinated by people with a strong conviction. If you want to be interesting, you have to be interested.”
Einstein’s own goal is to draw a better world, “and I want all these people out there in the world to draw with me so I’m not alone”, he added.
It’s a formula that clearly still works. Nearly two decades after his charming drawings inspired me to take art as an O Level subject, I’ve now learnt how to make a gorilla chair from cardboard and transform a milk carton into a bag that resembles a beaver.
All skills that will come in handy one day, I'm sure, along with my ability to sketch square cows.
Because the bald angmoh guy who captured a generation’s attention, at least for 30 minutes each week, wasn’t really teaching us how to draw – but how to imagine.