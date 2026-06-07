Olinda Cho recovers from lyric slip-up in Midlife, Sing & Shine! 4 to make Top 14

Competing in a singing competition overseas is challenging enough. Doing it in a language you’re not fluent in? That’s an entirely different level of pressure.

Which is why Singapore Idol alum Olinda Cho’s latest achievement in Hong Kong reality singing competition Midlife, Sing & Shine! 4 is all the more impressive.

It was recently announced that the 46-year-old singer advanced to the Top 14 following her performance during the show’s “Classic Love Songs Night” round.

Her song of choice? Faye Wong’s beloved 1992 Cantonese hit Easily Hurt Woman.

What viewers may not have realised, however, is that things almost went off track mid-performance.

Cho, who is not fluent in Cantonese, briefly forgot the lyrics. Yet, she kept her composure, recovered smoothly and finished the song without derailing the performance, earning praise from viewers for her professionalism and poise.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Olinda admitted that she’s not entirely sure what caused the lapse.

She suspects nerves may have played a role, though she also pointed to a possible technical issue.

While performing with in-ear monitors, she suddenly found herself unable to hear the band’s accompaniment clearly, causing her to momentarily lose her place in the song.