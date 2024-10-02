Olivia Rodrigo in Singapore: Why the Gen Z singer's emotional honesty is exactly what millennials need

Any rational adult knows it is a bad idea to see your ex again after not hearing from them for a couple of months – especially if they call your phone when they’re all alone and you’re sensing some undertone.

But I swear over 12,000 people belting out the lyrics to Bad Idea Right? on Tuesday evening (Oct 1) – Day 1 of Olivia Rodrigo’s concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium – nearly convinced me otherwise.

Never mind adults, people in love are hardly rational – and the 21-year-old pop-rock sensation knows this. Her fans, known as Livies, love her for embracing tumultuous teenage emotions that admittedly last way into adulthood in her songwriting.

When she opened her 23-song set, which included an encore, with Bad Idea Right?, the devil-may-care anthem about being tempted to rekindle with an ex not only set the mood for the night. It was the perfect introduction to Rodrigo for concertgoers who may not be too familiar with her wheelhouse.