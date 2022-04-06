Jimmy Wang Yu, star of One-Armed Swordsman, dies at 80

Jimmy Wang Yu, star of the 1967 martial arts film, One-Armed Swordsman, died on Tuesday (Apr 5). He was 80.

His eldest daughter, Linda Wong, announced the news on social media, writing that her father had died that morning at a hospital in Taipei.

"My father was loyal and valued his friends,” wrote Linda Wong, who is a singer. “On and off screen, he is an upright and chivalrous person, and his life was brilliant. With all the reluctance, we will always miss my father. We also believe his handsome one-armed swordsman hero image will forever live in film history and in the hearts of fans.”

Wang had suffered two strokes, one in 2011 and another in late 2015.

The actor starred in numerous action films before leaving the industry in 1997 to go into business. He made a comeback in 2011 with Peter Chen's martial arts film Wu Xia, starring Donnie Chen and Takeshi Kaneshiro.

Wang won best actor for his role in the horror film Soul at the Taipei Film Awards in 2013 and in 2019, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Horse Awards, although he didn’t attend the ceremony – his daughters picked up the award on his behalf.