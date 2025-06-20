One Love Asia Festival Singapore 2025 will have A-Mei, 5566, Angela Zhang and more

The popular Mandopop music festival, One Love Asia Festival, returns for its fourth round in Singapore this September. Featuring performances by highly acclaimed acts such as Taiwanese singers A-Mei and Angela Zhang, One Love Asia Festival Singapore 2025 will delight music fans on Sep 13 and 14 at Bayfront Event Space.

Here are all the artistes performing at the two-day event:

Sep 13:

A-Mei

Kasiwa

Chih Siou

Saya Chang

Steelo.Z

Firdhaus

Kelly Yu

Yoga Lin

Sep 14: