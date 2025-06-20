One Love Asia Festival Singapore 2025 will have A-Mei, 5566, Angela Zhang and more
The two-day festival will be held on Sep 13 and 14 at Bayfront Event Space in Singapore.
The popular Mandopop music festival, One Love Asia Festival, returns for its fourth round in Singapore this September. Featuring performances by highly acclaimed acts such as Taiwanese singers A-Mei and Angela Zhang, One Love Asia Festival Singapore 2025 will delight music fans on Sep 13 and 14 at Bayfront Event Space.
Here are all the artistes performing at the two-day event:
Sep 13:
- A-Mei
- Kasiwa
- Chih Siou
- Saya Chang
- Steelo.Z
- Firdhaus
- Kelly Yu
- Yoga Lin
Sep 14:
- Angela Zhang
- Simply Live featuring Jordin
- Young
- Lexie Liu
- Hu Yanbin
- MC Cheung Tinfu
- 5566
Tickets for One Love Asia Festival Singapore 2025 will go on sale on this website at 11am on Monday (Jun 23), priced at S$198 for a one-day ticket and S$338 for a two-day ticket.
In a statement, Adrian Leong, CEO of event organiser IMC Group Asia said: "Our vision has always been for One Love Asia Festival to become a flagship Mandopop event throughout Asia – an intersection where both artistes and fans coalesce to create an impactful shared experience.
"I believe the power of this shared human experience is what drives continued and boundless change in the live music industry."